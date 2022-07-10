CZR vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Central Europe Cup, Match 5

The Czech Republic (CZR) will take on Luxembourg (LUX) in the fifth match of the Central Europe Cup at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Sunday. The

Czech Republic have an advantage over Luxembourg since they defeated them by five wickets in their first game of the tournament; however, they were unable to maintain that momentum and lost by four wickets to Austria in their second game.

Sabawoon Davizi and Sazib Bhuiyan have been their standout performers and have served them well, and they will be expected to lead their team to victory once more.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, have yet to win a game in the tournament, having lost all three. They will look to avenge their previous defeat and open the account of victory.

CZR vs LUX Probable Playing 11 Today

CZR XI

Arun Ashokan (c), Dylan Steyn, Naveed Ahmed, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Sameera Maduranga, Sazib Bhuiyan, Smit Patel, Sonny Clephane, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ushan Gunathilake (wk)

LUX XI

Joost Mees (c&wk), Amit Dhingra, Ankush Nanda, Anshuman Singh, Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Pankaj Malav, Shiv Karan Gill, Timothy Barker, Vikram Vijh, William Cope

Match Details

CZR vs LUX, Central Europe Cup, Match 5

Date and Time: July 10, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague, Czech Republic.

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground has proven to be an excellent batting surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 135 runs.

Today’s CZR vs LUX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joost Mees: Mees' previous outing against Austria fell short of expectations as he scored only 23 runs. However, he's a great hitter on the ball and is due for another big performance, making him a must-have for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sabawoon Davizi: Davizi is a top batsman who has been reliable with the bat thus far. He scored 111 runs against Austria, including 14 fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 156.34, making him a multiplier choice for captaincy in today's game.

All-rounders

William Cope: William Cope could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored eight runs and taken three wickets in as many games in this tournament and could be impactful in this match as well.

Bowlers

Pankaj Malav: Pankaj Malav has taken four wickets in two matches at an average of 11.26. He is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide regular breakthroughs, making him an excellent choice for vice-captaincy.

Top 3 best players to pick in CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

Sameera Maduranga (CZR) - 286 points

Girish Venkateswaran (LUX) - 97 points

Dylan Steyn (CZR) - 60 points

Key stats for CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

Ritik Tomar - 20 runs and one wicket in two games.

Mohot Dixit - 18 runs and one wicket in two games.

Sazib Bhuiyan - 18 runs and three wickets in two games.

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Today (Central Europe Cup)

CZR vs LUX Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joost Mees, Sabawoon Davizi, Girish Venkateswaran, Dylan Steyn, William Cope, Mohit DIxit, Kanhya Lal, Shiv Karan, Sazib Bhuiyan, Naveed Ahmad, Pankaj Malav

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: William Cope.

CZR vs LUX Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joost Mees, Sabawoon Davizi, Girish Venkateswaran, Dylan Steyn, William Cope, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Kanhya Lal, Shiv Karan, Sazib Bhuiyan, Naveed Ahmad, Pankaj Malav

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Shiv Karan.

