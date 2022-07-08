CZR vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Central Europe Cup 2022, Match 2

The Czech Republic will take on Luxembourg in the second match of the Central Europe Cup 2022 at the Vinoř Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday.

This will be the first match of the campaign for both sides. The Czech Republic had a disastrous time during the previous edition of the competition. With three losses and just a single victory, they finished at the bottom of the table.

Luxembourg had a decent campaign last time around. With two victories and two losses, they finished second in the points table and will be looking to go one step further this time.

CZR vs LUX Probable Playing 11 Today

CZR XI

Timothy Barker, Girish Venkateshwaran, Joost Mees (c & wk), Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, William Cope, Aanand Pandey, Roshan Vishwanath, Shameek Vats, Pankaj Malav, Atif Kamal Khan

LUX XI

Bilal Zalmai, Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekara, Kunal Joshi, Mirza Ahsan, Jaweed Sadran, Sahed Zadran, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Rayhaan Ahamed (wk), Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Aqib Iqbal

Match Details

CZR vs LUX, Central Europe Cup 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: July 08, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch here seems to favor the batters who have certainly enjoyed their time on the surface. Bowling first will be an ideal option because it has been difficult to defend as the track has slowed down in the second half.

Today’s CZR vs LUX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Mees is a wise option for the wicket-keeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 368 runs in 18 matches.

Batters

S Wickramasekara is a reputed cricketer who needs little introduction. He’s an all-rounder who can prove to be extremely effective. He has scored 527 runs and has also taken 10 wickets in 22 matches.

D Steyn is an excellent batter who can take on the opposition bowling unit. He has scored 252 runs in six games.

All-rounders

A Ashokan is a wonderful all-rounder with plenty of experience. He has scored 424 runs and has also taken seven wickets in 19 matches. He can prove to be a fabulous captaincy pick for your CZR vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Davizi is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 779 runs and has also taken 12 wickets in 19 games.

Bowlers

N Ahmed has scalped 18 wickets in 22 matches and can prove to be a decent bowler pick. He is also a more than handy batsman.

Top 5 best players to pick in CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

A Ashokan (CZR)

S Davizi (CZR)

S Wickramasekara (CZR)

D Steyn (CZR)

G Venkateswaran (LUX)

Important stats for CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

A Ashokan: 424 runs and seven wickets in 19 matches

S Davizi: 779 runs and 12 wickets in 19 matches

S Wickramasekara: 527 runs and 10 wickets in 22 matches

D Steyn: 252 runs in six matches

R Tomar: 108 runs and five wickets in six matches

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Today

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Mees, G Venkateswaran, D Steyn, S Wickramasekara, V Vijh, A Ashokan, R Tomar, S Davizi, A Nanda, N Ahmed, S Maduranga

Captain: A Ashokan, Vice-Captain: S Wickramasekara

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Mees, D Singh, G Venkateswaran, D Steyn, S Wickramasekara, V Vijh, A Ashokan, S Davizi, A Nanda, N Ahmed, S Maduranga

Captain: S Davizi, Vice-Captain: D Steyn

