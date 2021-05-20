CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Central Europe Cup T20 match - May 21st, 2021

The Czech Republic will lock horns with Luxembourg in the season opener of the Central Europe Cup T20.

The third team competing in the league is Austria. Each team will face the other teams twice. After completing four matches each, the team atop the points table will be crowned the winners of the Central Europe Cup T20.

The Czech Republic team will go into this fixture as favorites as their players have played in the ECS over the last few months, while Luxembourg's players haven't played the sport at the top level in recent times.

Squads to choose from

Czech Republic

Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Zahid Mahmood, Edward Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Abdul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Sagar Madhireddy, Paul Taylor, Sameera Maduranga, Javed Iqbal, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara(c), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Hilal Ahmad(wk), Sahil Grover(wk).

Luxembourg

Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Reinhardt Heyns, Timothy Baker, Tony Whiteman, Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Atif Kamal, Pankaj Malav, Shameek Vats, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Anshuman Singh, Mohit Dixit, Roshan Vishwanath, Joost Mees(c & wk).

Predicted Playing XI

Czech Republic

Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Grover, Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Sudesh Wickramasekara(c), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Paul Taylor, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Abul Farhad.

Luxembourg

Joost Mees(c & wk), Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, Anshuman Singh, Mohit Dixit, Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, Atif Kamal.

Match Details

Match: Czech Republic vs Luxembourg, Match 1

Date & Time: 21st May 2021 at 1:30 PM

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch in Prague is known to produce low-scoring encounters, with teams batting first having won most of the games lately.

The pacers will surely have something to benefit from this wicket if they manage to deliver at the right line and length. Spinners will have very little to zero assistance here.

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sahil Grover, Girish Venkateswaran, Arun Ashokan, James Barker, Ed Knowles, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Ankush Nanda, Naveed Ahmed, Ali Waqar, Aanand Pandey

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi Vice-Captain: Sahil Grover

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hilal Ahmed, Girish Venkateswaran, Arun Ashokan, James Barker, Tony Whiteman, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Ankush Nanda, Paul Taylor, Abul Farhad, Aanand Pandey

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta Vice-Captain: Hilal Ahmed