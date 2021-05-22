CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for Today's Central Europe Cup T20 Match - May 22nd, 2021

Match 4 of the Central Europe Cup T20 2021 will see Czech Republic take on Luxembourg at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Saturday.

The Czech Republic team got off to the perfect start on the opening day of the Central Europe Cup T20 with a nine-wicket win over Luxembourg. Riding on the exploits of Sabawoon Davizi and Hilal Ahmed, the Czechs had no trouble beating Luxembourg. They will be eager to sustain their winning momentum in the Central Europe Cup T20.

However, Luxembourg did show glimpses of what they are capable of doing in this format with two decent performances with the bat on Friday. However, they will need to come up with a better performance with the ball if they are to exact revenge upon the Czechs.

With both sides looking to win the upcoming fixture, another cracking Central Europe Cup T20 game beckons today.

Squads to choose from

Czech Republic

Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Zahid Mahmood, Edward Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Abdul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Sagar Madhireddy, Paul Taylor, Sameera Maduranga, Javed Iqbal, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara(c), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Grover

Luxembourg

Joost Mees (c), James Barker, Timothy Barker, William Cope, Mohit Dixit, Atif Kamal, Pankaj Malav, Ankush Nanda, Anand Pandey, Shameek Vats, Girish Venkateswaran, Vikram Vijh, Roshan Vishwanath, Tony Whiteman

Predicted Playing XIs

Czech Republic

Sabawoon Davizi, Hilal Ahmed, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Paul Taylor, Sahil Grover, Ali Waqar, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga

Luxembourg

Joost Mees, Vikram Vijh, Pankaj Malav, Timothy Barker, James Barker, William Cope, Shameek Vats, Mohit Dixit, Aanand Pandey, Roshan Vishwanath, Tony Whiteman

Match Details

Match: Czech Republic vs Luxembourg, Match 4

Date & Time: 22nd May 2021, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a decent one to bat on, the spinners did have a major say in previous Central Europe Cup T20 games. While the pacers did get the ball to move around in the early stages, the batsmen were able to get going with the shorter boundaries being targeted. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130-140 being a competitive total at the venue.

Central Europe Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CZR vs LUX)

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Tips - Central Europe Cup T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmed, J Mees, S Sengupta, S Davizi, T Barker, S Wickramasekara, V Vijh, R Paul, A Pandey, P Taylor and N Ahmed

Captain: S Davizi. Vice-captain: V Vijh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmed, J Mees, J Barker, S Davizi, T Barker, S Wickramasekara, V Vijh, W Cope, A Pandey, P Taylor and N Ahmed

Captain: S Davizi. Vice-captain: S Wickramasekara