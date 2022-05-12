CZR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup 2022, Match 7

The seventh match of the Valletta Cup 2022 will see Malta (MAL) lock horns with the Czech Republic (CZR) at the Marsa Sports Club on Thursday, May 12.

Malta have been brilliant in the tournament with three wins in as many games. The likes of Bikram Arora and Amar Sharma have led the way, ensuring Malta an unbeaten start. However, they face a stern test in the form of the Czech Republic, who come into the game on the back of a big win over Gibraltar. They will bank on the duo of Sudesh Wickramasekara and Sabawoon Davizi to lead the way with a win firmly in their sights. With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game is on the cards in Marsa.

CZR vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Heinrich Gericke, Amar Sharma, Jaison Jerome, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Basil George, Varun Prasath, Bikram Arora (c), Waseem Abbas, Aaftab Khan (wk) and Gopal Chaturvedi.

CZR XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Divyendra Singh (wk), Satyajit Sengupta, Shubhranshu Chaudhary and Smit Patel.

Match Details

CZR vs MAL, Match 7, Valletta Cup 2022

Date and Time: 12th May 2022, 12:00 PM

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club has been a good one to bat on, with little help available for the pacers. The dimensions of the ground will favor the batters, who will look to go on the attack from ball one. There could be a hint of inconsistent bounce off the surface, something that the spinners will look to exploit. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s CZR vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Gericke: Heinrich Gericke is one of Malta's better batters given his technique. Although Gericke hasn't scored many runs in the tournament, he has the ability to anchor an innings and shift gears at will. With Gericke due for a big one, he is a good addition to your CZR vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Sudesh Wickramasekara: Sudesh Wickramasekara, nicknamed the 'Beast', is a well-known name on the ECS circuit. However, he didn't score many runs in the previous game against Gibraltar, something he would love to correct against Malta. Sudesh is a handy bowler too, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Sabawoon Davizi: Sabawoon Davizi was the star of the show for the Czech Republic, scoring nearly a hundred in the previous game. Although he didn't bowl, he is more than capable of winning games singlehandedly. Given his skill-set, he is a must-have in your CZR vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Waseem Abbas: Waseem Abbas has been steady with the ball, impressing with his swing-bowling ability in the powerplay overs. Abbas is known for his clever use of variations as well, which should serve him well. Given his recent form and knack for picking up key wickets, Abbas is one to watch out for today.

Top 3 best players to pick in CZR vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Basil George (MAL)

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR)

Sudesh Wickramasekara (CZR)

Important stats for CZR vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Sabawoon Davizi - 50(25) and 1/23 vs Gibraltar in Valletta Cup, Match 5

Amar Sharma - 5 wickets in 3 Valletta Cup 2022 matches, Average: 17.00

Bikram Arora - 116 runs in 3 Valletta Cup 2022 matches, Average: 38.66

CZR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (Valletta Cup 2022)

CZR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Valletta Cup 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Gericke, S Wickramasekara, N Khanna, B George, A Ashokan, S Davizi, M Bilal, B Arora, R Tomar, S Chaudhary and W Abbas.

Captain: S Davizi. Vice-captain: B Arora.

CZR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Valletta Cup 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Gericke, S Wickramasekara, D Steyn, B George, A Ashokan, S Davizi, M Bilal, B Arora, A Sharma, S Chaudhary and W Abbas.

Captain: S Davizi. Vice-captain: S Wickramasekara.

