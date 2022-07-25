CZR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 Match 5

Czech Republic (CZR) will take on Norway (NOR) in the fifth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Monday.
Czech Republic didn’t have a great start to their campaign. They crashed to a 51-run defeat in their opening game against France, as they couldn’t hunt down 154. Meanwhile, Norway had a thumping start to their campaign. They recorded a ten-wicket win against Estonia as they chased down 102 with ten overs to spare.
CZR vs NOR Probable Playing XIs
Czech Republic
Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ushan Thenannahelage (wk), Sameera Maduranga, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Lal.
Norway
Usman Arif, Muhammad Butt, Raza Iqbal, Ansar Iqbal, Kuruge Abeyrathna (wk), Qamar Mushtaque, Ibrahim Rahimi, Vinay Ravi, Sher Sahak, Ali Saleem (c), Ahmadullah Shinwari.
Match Details
Match: CZR vs NOR
Date & Time: July 25, 2022; 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa.
Pitch Report
The track at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, bowlers will have something in it for them as well. Scores of 139 and 130 respectively were registered by the team batting first on the first day of the tournament.
Today’s CZR vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Kuruge Abeyrathna looked good at the top of the order, scoring an unbeaten 30 off 23 deliveries against Estonia.
Batters
Dylan Steyn was looking in fine touch during his 22 in the last game but couldn’t convert it into a big score. He has an excellent T20I record – 378 runs at an average of 34.36.
All-rounders
Raza Iqbal had a magnificent all-round game against Estonia. He smashed an unbeaten 37-ball 64 in a knock that included nine fours and a six. He also took three wickets.
Bowlers
Muhammad Butt bowled an amazing spell in NOR’s last game, taking figures of 4-1-13-2.
Five best players to pick in CZR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Raza Iqbal (NOR): 172 points
Muhammad Butt (NOR): 88 points
Qamar Mushtaque (NOR): 82 points
Dylan Steyn (CZR): 36 points
Arun Ashokan (CZR): 30 points.
Key stats for CZR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Raza Iqbal: 64 runs & 3 wickets
Qamar Mushtaque: 2 wickets
Muhammad Butt: 2 wickets
Dylan Steyn: 22 runs
Arun Ashokan: 22 runs.
CZR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuruge Abeyrathna, Ansar Iqbal, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Raza Iqbal, Arun Ashokan, Qamar Mushtaque, Sameera Maduranga, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Muhammad Butt.
Captain: Raza Iqbal. Vice-captain: Arun Ashokan.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuruge Abeyrathna, Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Ali Saleem, Raza Iqbal, Arun Ashokan, Ritik Tomar, Qamar Mushtaque, Sameera Maduranga, Tripurari Lal, Muhammad Butt.
Captain: Dylan Steyn. Vice-captain: Raza Iqbal.