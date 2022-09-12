CZR vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 2

Czech Republic (CZR) will take on Portugal (POR) in the second match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, September 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CZR vs POR Dream11 prediction for today's match.

This will be the first match of the campaign for both sides in the tournament. The Czech Republic had a disappointing tournament the previous year, losing five consecutive games to finish at the bottom of the table.

Portugal, on the other hand, had a successful campaign in the previous series. They have won three of their five games and will be confident going into the clash on Monday.

CZR vs POR, Match Details, ECC T10

The second match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 between the Czech Republic and Portugal will be played on September 12 at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain. The game is set to take place at 05:00 pm IST.

Match: CZR vs POR, Match 2, European Cricket Championship 2022

Date & Time: September 12, 2022; 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming: Fancode

CZR vs POR Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval Ground has proven to be an excellent batting surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 75 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 75

Average 2nd innings score: 76

CZR vs POR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Czech Republic: LLLLL

Portugal: WLWWL

CZR vs POR Probable Playing XIs

Czech Republic injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Czech Republic Probable Playing XI

Divyendra Singh (wk), Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sahil Grover, Kranthi Vnkataswamy, Dylan Steyn, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Abul Farhad, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed

Portugal injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Portugal Probable Playing XI

Parth Jounjat (wk), Rana Sarwar, Rao Imran, Miguel Stoman, Francoise Stoman, Imran Khan-II, Conrad Greenshields, Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa, Siraj Nippo, Junaid Khan

CZR vs POR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Parth Jounjat (66 runs in his previous 5 games, S.R: 78.94)

Parth didn't look at ease in the previous series, scoring only 66 runs in five games, including a high score of 18. He hopes to improve his strike rate and have a big innings in the upcoming game.

Top Batter Pick

Dylan Steyn (109 runs in his previous 5 games, Average: 21.80)

He is a top batter who has been reliable with the bat for his side so far. He has scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 136.34 in his previous five appearances, making him a multiplier choice for your fantasy team in today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sabawoon Davizi (104 runs in his previous 5 games, Average: 26.00 )

He's a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your CZR vs POR Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 104 runs at a strike rate of 133.59 in his last five appearances and could also be useful with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Abdul Farhad (Eighth wickets in his previous 5 games, Average: 8.67)

He has consistently proven his worth with the ball and has put batters in trouble in previous ECS tournaments. He has scalped eight wickets in his last five outings and could have an impact here as well.

CZR vs POR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sharan Ramakrishnan

He has been a reliable batter for his side, scoring 77 runs at an average of 25.66. With Sharan adding value to his bowling skills, he is an excellent asset and captaincy contender for your fantasy team.

Imran Khan

He has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 104 runs at an impressive average of 26.00 in his previous five games, making him perfect for the vice-captaincy role of your fantasy side.

5 must-picks with player stats for CZR vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Ritik Tomar 30 runs & 2 wickets in his last 4 games Sahadat Sagor 94 runs & 6 wickets in his last 5 games Kushal Mendon 41 runs in his last 5 games Madhukar Thapa 7 runs & one wicket in his last 5 games Francoise Stoman 51 runs in his last 5 games

CZR vs POR match expert tips match 2nd, ECC T10

Conrad Greenshields led his team's pace attack with four wickets at an impressive average of 11.67 while scoring 103 runs in five games in the previous series. Given his pace and variety of balls, he is a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

CZR vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2nd, Head To Head League

CZR vs POR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh

Batters: Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sahil Grover, Rana Sarwar

All-Rounders: Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Francoise Stoman

Bowlers: Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa, Siraj Nippo

CZR vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2nd, Grand League

CZR vs POR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh

Batters: Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sahil Grover, Rana Sarwar

All-Rounders: Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Francoise Stoman

Bowlers: Fakhrul Hussain, Madhukar Thapa, Abul Farhad

