CZR vs SWI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B, Match 18

The Czech Republic (CZR) will take on Switzerland (SWI) in match 18 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B on Saturday at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

Switzerland have had a great start to the season as they have won two of their last three games by big margins. They are currently third in the table.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, have had a disastrous start as they have lost two of their last three games. They are stranded in the second-last position, with only two points in three games.

The Czech Republic will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Switzerland are a relatively better team. Switzerland are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CZR vs SWI Probable Playing XI

CZR Playing XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Ritik Tomar, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ushan Gunathilake, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Ushan Thenannahelage, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Lal, Sameera Waththage

SWI Playing XI

Faheem Nazir (c), Osama Mahmood, Arjun Vinod, Sathya Narayanan (wk), Jai Sinh, Ali Nayyer, Ashwin Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Kenardo Fletcher, Aneesh Kumar, Azeem Nazir

Match Details

CZR vs SWI, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B, Match 18

Date and Time: July 30 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

The wicket will be relatively on the slower side. Slower balls will become more useful as the game goes on, creating an exciting battle between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first, and 150 is a respectable total on this wicket.

CZR vs SWI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Narayanan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

S Davizi and S Wickramasekara are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. D Steyn is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

R Tomar and A Ashokan are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Nazir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Maduranga and A Vinod. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Nayyer is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in CZR vs SWI Dream11 prediction team

F Nazir (SWI)

A Ashokan (CZR)

A Nayyer (SWI)

Czech Republic vs Switzerland: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Ashokan - 54 runs and one wicket

S Wickramasekara - 12 runs and six wickets

A Nayyer - 70 runs and four wickets

Czech Republic vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Narayanan, S Davizi, S Wickramasekara, D Steyn, A Ashokan, F Nazir, R Tomar, A Nayyer, A Kumar, S Maduranga, A Vinod

Captain: F Nazir Vice Captain: S Wickramasekara

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Narayanan, S Davizi, S Wickramasekara, D Steyn, A Ashokan, F Nazir, K Fletcher, R Tomar, A Nayyer, S Maduranga, A Vinod

Captain: F Nazir Vice Captain: A Nayyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far