DA vs CS Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 – August 12, 2023

The Dambulla Aura (DA) and the Colombo Stars (CS) are set to face each other in the 16th match of the LPL 2023 on Saturday, August 12. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

The Aura are currently on a three-match winning streak and are sitting on top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.469. Led by Babar Azam, the Strikers are precariously placed fourth in the table with four points from five matches.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your DA vs CS Dream11 teams.

#3 Babar Azam (CS) – 9 credits

Babar Azam is currently the leading run-scorer of LPL 2023 and should be picked in fantasy teams for the DA vs CS match. In five games, the Pakistani skipper has racked up 235 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 143.29 with a hundred to his name.

If Babar gets going at the top, the Aura bowlers are likely to find themselves in a lot of trouble.

#2 Dhananjaya de Silva (DA) – 9 credits

Dhananjaya de Silva has been a key player for the Aura so far in the competition. Hence, fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the DA vs CS match.

In five innings, the right-handed batter has scored 129 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 138.71. De Silva also has five wickets to show for his efforts.

#1 Hayden Kerr (DA) – 7.5 credits

Hayden Kerr has not set the stage on fire but has kept chipping in with valuable performances in the LPL 2023. Fantasy users cannot afford to leave him out of their teams for the DA vs CS match.

In six matches, the left-arm fast bowler has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of around 7.50. Kerr has also been impressive with the bat in the limited chances he has got.

