Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers - Dream11 Prediction - Lanka Premier League 2023

Dambulla Aura (DA) will take on Colombo Strikers (CS) in match number 16 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 (LPL 2023) at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DA vs CS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Dambulla Aura are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have played six matches so far and have returned with a win-loss record of 4-2. In fact, one of their losses was in a Super Over encounter against Galle Titans.

On the other hand, Colombo Strikers have been inconsistent this season. They have lost and won every alternate game and have two wins and three losses so far. They are fourth on the points table.

DA vs CS, Match Details

The 16th match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 between Dambulla Aura and Colombo Strikers will be played on August 12 2023 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DA vs CS

Date & Time: August 12 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a good one to bat on. Six matches have been played at this venue in this season and the average first-innings score is 159. Spinners have found assistance while the pacers have got some movement with the new ball.

DA vs CS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Dambulla Aura: W, W, W, L, W

Colombo Strikers: L, W, L, W, L

DA vs CS Probable Playing 11 today

Dambulla Aura Team News

No major injury concerns.

Dambulla Aura Probable Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Ben McDermott, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hayden Kerr, Dushan Hemantha, Hasan Ali, Noor Ahmad, Binura Fernando

Colombo Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Colombo Strikers Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Babar Azam (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Lahiru Udara (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Naseem Shah, Lakshan Sandakan, Matheesha Pathirana

Today’s DA vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (6 matches, 142 runs)

Kusal Mendis has been batting well. The Dambulla Aura skipper has scored 142 runs in six outings and has a strike-rate of 132.71. He has hit 10 fours and nine sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Avishka Fernando (6 matches, 167 runs)

Avishka Fernando is in top form with the bat. The 25-year-old top-order batter has aggregated 167 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike-rate of 123.70. He has recorded a couple of half-centuries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayden Kerr (6 matches, 5 wickets, 57 runs)

Hayden Kerr has been effective with both the bat and the ball. The left-arm seamer has picked up five scalps at an economy of 7.19. He has mustered 57 runs in four innings while striking at 126.66.

Top Bowler Pick

Naseem Shah (5 matches, 8 wickets)

Naseem Shah is in brilliant bowling form. The Pakistan fast bowler has returned with eight wickets from five matches and has an economy rate of 6.91.

DA vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam (5 matches, 235 runs)

Babar Azam is at the top of the run charts in the LPL 2023. The Pakistan skipper has amassed 235 runs in five games which includes one hundred and one fifty and he is striking at 143.29. He has hit 22 fours and seven sixes so far.

Dhananjaya de Silva (6 matches, 129 runs, 5 wickets)

Dhananjaya de Silva made solid all-round contributions. The off-spinning all-rounder has got 129 runs at a strike-rate of 138.70. With the ball, he has taken five scalps at an economy rate of 7.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DA vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Babar Azam 235 runs in 5 matches Dhananjaya de Silva 129 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches Avishka Fernando 167 runs in 6 matches Naseem Shah 8 wickets in 5 matches Matheesha Pathirana 8 wickets in 5 matches

DA vs CS match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and quality top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Hayden Kerr, Babar Azam, Avishka Fernando, and Pathum Nissanka will be the ones to watch out for.

DA vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers - Lanka Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Babar Azam, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando

DA vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers - Lanka Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Babar Azam, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nawaz, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Hasan Ali