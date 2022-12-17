DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 15

Dambulla Aura (DA) will take on the Galle Gladiators (GG) in the 15th game of the Lanka Premier League T20 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday (December 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DA vs GG Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Gladiators are having a mediocre tournament, winning two of their five games. They're fourth in the points table and will look to move into the top three with a win. They've been well served by players like Nuwan Thushara and Kusal Mendis and will be hoping for the same here.

Meanwhile, Dambulla Aura have had a poor campaign too, losing all five games. They're fifth in the standings and need to up the points table.

DA vs GG Match Details

The 15th game of the Lanka Premier League T20 will be played on December 17 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DA vs GG, Lanka Premier League T20, Match 15

Date and Time: December 17, 2022; 03:00 pm IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

DA vs GG Pitch Report

The pitch at the R.Premadasa Stadium is usually more helpful to the batters than the bowlers. With the new ball coming onto the bat nicely, openers will look to advantage of the powerplay. As the first innings average at this venue is 148, both teams could choose to chase after winning the toss.

Last 5 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 148

Average second-innings score: 132

DA vs GG probable playing XIs for today’s match

DA Injury/Team News

No major injury update

DA Probable Playing XI

Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Jordan Cox (w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Tom Abell, Noor Ahmad, Pramod Madushan, Paul van Meekeren, Lahiru Kumara

GG Injury/Team News

No major injury update

GG Probable Playing XI

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c&wk), Lahiru Udara, Oshada Fernando, Asad Shafiq, Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Thushara, Lakshan Sandakan

DA vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (177 runs in five matches, Average: 35.40)

Mendis is one of the most explosive batters in the game, capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. He has scored 177 runs at an average of 35.40 in five games.

Top Batter Pick

Nuwanidu Fernando (113 runs in five matches, Average: 22.60)

He's a good player who could be a good addition in your fantasy team. He has scored 118 runs at an average of 22.60 in five games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Imad Wasim (112 runs & 3 wickets in five matches, Average: 22.40)

Wasim is an experienced and hard-hitting batter who can help his team score runs quickly. His bowling ability makes him an unquestionable inclusion in your fantasy team. He has scored 112 runs at an average of 22.40 and has taken three wickets in five games.

Top Bowler Pick

Nuwan Thushara (9 wickets in five matches, E.R: 6.74)

Thushara is one of the tournament's top bowlers, taking nine wickets in five games. He was named the Player of the Match in the previous game, picking up three wickets. Considering his current form, he's a good fantasy pick.

DA vs GG match captain and vice-captain choices

Nuwan Pradeep

He has scalped six wickets and can swing the ball, making him an excellent captaincy option.

Thanuka Dabare

He has impressed with his attacking batting, scoring 139 runs at an average of 34.75 in four games. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick.

Five must-picks for DA vs GG Dream11 fantasy cricket

Dasun Shanaka

Chaturanga de Silva

Tom Abell

Nuwanidu Fernando

Imad Wasim

DA vs GG Match Expert Tips

Lahiru Kumara has been fabulous with the ball and has provided regular breakthroughs. He has scalped six wickets at an outstanding average of 19.83 in three games. His pace and variations have served him well, and he's expected to take a couple of wickets in this game too.

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Head-to-Head League

DA vs GG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis (c)

Batters: Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, N Fernando, T Dabare

All-rounders: C de Silva, Imad Wasim (vc)

Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, P Madhushan, Nuwan Thushara

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Grand League

DA vs GG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Jordan Cox, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Dasun Shanaka (c), N Fernando, T Dabare

All-rounders: C de Silva, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, P Madhushan, Nuwan Thushara (vc), Wahab Riaz

Poll : 0 votes