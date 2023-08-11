DA vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 11, 2023

Dambulla Aura (DA) and Galle Titans (GT) are set to cross swords in Match No.14 of the LPL 2023 on Friday, August 11. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

The Aura are currently placed second in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.364 thanks to wins in three out of five matches. The Titans are languishing at the bottom of the table with two victories in five appearances.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your DA vs GT Dream11 teams.

#3 Dhananjaya de Silva (DA) – 9 credits

Dhananjaya de Silva has been exceptional for the Aura and hence, should be picked in fantasy teams for the DA vs GT match. In four matches, the right-handed batter has notched 123 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 143.02 with a top score of 61 to show for his efforts. He has also picked up four wickets at an excellent economy rate of seven.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan (GT) – 9 credits

Bangladesh v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Shakib Al Hasan has been a key performer for the Titans in the LPL and should be picked in fantasy teams for the DA vs GT match. In five matches, he has picked up as many wickets at an economy rate of 7.05. The Bangladesh skipper has also been decent with the bat, having scored 70 runs from four innings at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 125.

#1 Hayden Kerr (DA) – 7.5 credits

BBL - Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades

Hayden Kerr may not have fetched big fantasy points thus far, but he has been consistent. Hence, users should pick him in their teams for the DA vs GT match. In five matches, the left-arm fast bowler has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.05. He has also been impressive with the bat, having scored 57 runs from four innings at a decent average of 28.50.

