DA vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 17, 2023

Dambulla Aura (DA) and Galle Titans (GT) are set to lock horns in Qualifier 1 of the LPL 2023 on Thursday, August 17. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

The Titans defeated Colombo Strikers by eight wickets in their previous match and will be high on confidence. The Aura, on the other hand, finished on top of the table with 12 points.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your DA vs GT Dream11 teams.

#3 Dhananjaya de Silva (DA) – 9 credits

Dhananjaya de Silva has been exceptional for the Dambulla Aura across departments. Hence, he should be picked in fantasy teams for the DA vs GT match.

In eight matches, he has scored 150 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 127.11, with a top score of 61. De Silva is also the leading wicket-taker for the Aura, having taken nine wickets. He also got a four-fer in the previous match.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan (GT) – 9 credits

Shakib Al Hasan has been excellent for the Titans with both bat and ball. In eight matches, he has picked up as many wickets at an economy rate of 5.66. Although he has not taken wickets in heaps, he has been able to keep a check on the batters.

Shakib has also scored 102 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 115.90. He should be picked in fantasy teams for the DA vs GT match.

#1 Tabraiz Shamsi (GT) – 8.5 credits

Tabraiz Shamsi is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Titans and should be picked in fantasy teams for the DA vs GT match. The left-arm wrist spinner has picked up 11 wickets from seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.25.

The South African international is one of the major reasons why the Titans finished second in the points table.

