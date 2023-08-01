DA vs JK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 1, 2023

Dambulla Aura (DA) and Jaffna Kings (JK) will lock horns in Match No. 4 of the LPL (Lanka Premier League) 2023 on Tuesday, August 1. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

The Aura will be looking to make amends after losing to the Galle Titans in a contest that went down to the Super Over. The Kings, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after beating Niroshan Dickwella’s Colombo Strikers in their previous match.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain's role for your DA vs JK Dream11 team.

#3 Dhananjaya de Silva (DA) – 9 credits

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Dhananjaya de Silva is an asset for the Aura and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the DA vs JK match. Against the Titans, he scored 43 runs off 31 balls while batting at No. 3, with the help of five fours and one six. Prior to that, he finished with figures of 4-0-38-1 and got the prize wicket of opposition skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

#2 Towhid Hridoy (JK) – 7 credits

Bangladesh v England - 2nd T20 International

Towhid Hridoy has come a long way in the last 12 months. He came into the tournament after playing some match-winning knocks for Bangladesh and showed confidence in the match against the Strikers.

Batting at No. 4, Hridoy scored 54 runs off 39 balls with the help of four fours and one six. He guided his team to a healthy total of 173 by batting until the penultimate over.

#1 Hardus Viljoen (JK) – 7.5 credits

St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Hardus Viljoen is someone who can pick up wickets both in the middle and the death overs. The speedster picked up three wickets against the Strikers and gave away 31 runs in his quota of four overs. The pacer got the scalps of Pathum Nissanka, Mohammad Nawaz, and Ramesh Mendis — all of whom are capable of playing big shots in the hour of need.

