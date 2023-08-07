DA vs JK Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 7, 2023

Dambulla Aura (DA) and Jaffna Kings (JK) are set to cross swords in Match No. 11 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2023) on Monday, August 7. The Pallekele International Stadium will host the clash.

The Aura are currently placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.353. The Kings, meanwhile, are third in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.068 thanks to wins in two out of four matches.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the role of captain or vice-captain in your DA vs JK Dream11 teams.

#3 Dhananjaya de Silva (DA) – 9 credits

Dhananjaya de Silva has been the standout player for the Aura and therefore, he should be picked in fantasy teams for the DA vs JK match.

In three innings from four matches, de Silva has scored 119 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike-rate of 154.54 with a top score of 61. He also has four wickets to his name at an economy rate of 6.85.

#2 Dunith Wellalage (JK) – 6.5 credits

Dunith Wellalage is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Kings. The left-arm spinner has picked up five wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 6.20, with a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

In the previous match, Wellalage also displayed his class with the bat in hand by scoring an unbeaten 38. He should be a part of fantasy teams for the DA vs JK match.

#1 Hayden Kerr (DA) – 7.5 credits

Hayden Kerr has contributed with both the bat and the ball for the Aura in the ongoing tournament. The fast bowler has picked up three wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 7.57. He has also racked up 32 runs at an average of 16 and a strike-rate of 128.

Fantasy users may pick Kerr in their teams for the DA vs JK match.

