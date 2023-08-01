DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2023, Match 4

The Dambulla Aura (DA) will take on the Jaffna Kings (JK) in the fourth match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettaramam, Colombo on Tuesday, August 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
The Jaffna Kings have started the tournament on a great note. They managed to defeat the Colombo Strikers by 21 runs in the opening game of the tournament and are currently gracing the top spot in the points table.
Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, have had a disappointing start to their campaign. They manage to tie their first match against the Galle Titans. But then they had to accept defeat in the Super Over.
Both teams will be looking to win the match and make the most of the initial stages of the tournament in order to gain an advantage over the other competitors.
DA vs JK Match Details
The fourth match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played on August 1 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The match will commence at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: DA vs JK, Match 4, Lanka Premier League 2023
Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday; 3.00 pm IST
Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo
DA vs JK Probable Playing XIs
DA Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
DA Probable Playing XI
A Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Alex Ross, R Fernando, Hayden Kerr, B Fernando, Shahnawaz Dahani, and P Jayawickrama.
JK Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
JK Probable Playing XI
N Madushka (wk), Rahmanulla Gurbaz, Charitha Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, P Perera, D Wellalage, Thisara Perera (c), M Theekshana, V Viyaskanth, D Masushanka, and Hardul Viljoen.
DA vs JK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper - Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Gurbaz got a good start in the first match but failed to convert it into a big knock. He will be looking to mend ways in this match and hence looks like a good pick from the category along with Kusal Mendis.
Batter - Towhid Hridoy
Towhid Hridoy has got off to a good start in the tournament with a half-century in the first match. He is in good form and will be a major pick from the batter section for this match.
All-rounder - Dhananjaya de Silva
Dhananjaya de Silva played a good hand with the bat in the first match. De Silva can also deliver a few useful overs with the ball. Thus, Dhananjaya de Silva will be a great choice from the batters category.
Bowler - Hardus Viljoen
Hardus Viljoen is someone who mainly bowls in the death overs. This provides him with chances to pick up wickets and the opportunity to score high in fantasy contests.
DA vs JK match captain and vice-captain choices
Dhananjaya de Silva
Dhananjaya de Silva looked good with the bat in the first match. His bowling might also be useful for the team. Thus keeping him as the captain or the vice-captain of the match gives you the chance to multiply the maximum amount of points.
Hardus Viljoen
Hardus Viljoen is a genuine wicket-taker and bowls mostly in the death phase of an innings. Selecting him as the captain or the vice-captain gives you an edge over the other players in the fantasy contests.
Five Must-Picks for DA vs JK, Match 4
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Towhid Hridoy
Dhananjaya de Silva
Shahnawaz Dahani
Hardus Viljoen
DA vs JK Match Expert Tips
The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium will favour batters in the initial stages. But as the game progresses, the wicket might slow down a bit and the spinners will come into play. Top-order batters, spin bowlers and pacers with a good slower delivery in the repertoire will be good picks for the match.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.
DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Kusal Perera, Alex Ross, Towhid Hridoy
All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hayden Kerr
Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, V Viyaskanth, D Madusanka, Shahnawaz Dahani
DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League Team
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Kusal Perera, Alex Ross, Towhid Hridoy
All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hayden Kerr
Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, V Viyaskanth, D Madusanka, Shahnawaz Dahani