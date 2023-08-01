DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2023, Match 4

The Dambulla Aura (DA) will take on the Jaffna Kings (JK) in the fourth match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettaramam, Colombo on Tuesday, August 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Jaffna Kings have started the tournament on a great note. They managed to defeat the Colombo Strikers by 21 runs in the opening game of the tournament and are currently gracing the top spot in the points table.

Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, have had a disappointing start to their campaign. They manage to tie their first match against the Galle Titans. But then they had to accept defeat in the Super Over.

Both teams will be looking to win the match and make the most of the initial stages of the tournament in order to gain an advantage over the other competitors.

DA vs JK Match Details

The fourth match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played on August 1 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The match will commence at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DA vs JK, Match 4, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday; 3.00 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

DA vs JK Probable Playing XIs

DA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DA Probable Playing XI

A Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Alex Ross, R Fernando, Hayden Kerr, B Fernando, Shahnawaz Dahani, and P Jayawickrama.

JK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

JK Probable Playing XI

N Madushka (wk), Rahmanulla Gurbaz, Charitha Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, P Perera, D Wellalage, Thisara Perera (c), M Theekshana, V Viyaskanth, D Masushanka, and Hardul Viljoen.

DA vs JK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz got a good start in the first match but failed to convert it into a big knock. He will be looking to mend ways in this match and hence looks like a good pick from the category along with Kusal Mendis.

Batter - Towhid Hridoy

Towhid Hridoy has got off to a good start in the tournament with a half-century in the first match. He is in good form and will be a major pick from the batter section for this match.

All-rounder - Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva played a good hand with the bat in the first match. De Silva can also deliver a few useful overs with the ball. Thus, Dhananjaya de Silva will be a great choice from the batters category.

Bowler - Hardus Viljoen

Hardus Viljoen is someone who mainly bowls in the death overs. This provides him with chances to pick up wickets and the opportunity to score high in fantasy contests.

DA vs JK match captain and vice-captain choices

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva looked good with the bat in the first match. His bowling might also be useful for the team. Thus keeping him as the captain or the vice-captain of the match gives you the chance to multiply the maximum amount of points.

Hardus Viljoen

Hardus Viljoen is a genuine wicket-taker and bowls mostly in the death phase of an innings. Selecting him as the captain or the vice-captain gives you an edge over the other players in the fantasy contests.

Five Must-Picks for DA vs JK, Match 4

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Towhid Hridoy

Dhananjaya de Silva

Shahnawaz Dahani

Hardus Viljoen

DA vs JK Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium will favour batters in the initial stages. But as the game progresses, the wicket might slow down a bit and the spinners will come into play. Top-order batters, spin bowlers and pacers with a good slower delivery in the repertoire will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Kusal Perera, Alex Ross, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, V Viyaskanth, D Madusanka, Shahnawaz Dahani

DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League Team

DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Kusal Perera, Alex Ross, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, V Viyaskanth, D Madusanka, Shahnawaz Dahani