DA vs KF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 11

Dambulla Aura (DA) will take on Kandy Falcons (KF) in the 11th match of the Lanka Premier League 2022 on Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the DA vs KF Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Dambulla Aura have lost all of their last three matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. Kandy Falcons, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches.

Dambulla Aura will try their best to win the match, but Kandy Falcons are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

DA vs KF Match Details

The 11th match of the Lanka Premier League 2022 will be played on December 13 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The game is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DA vs KF, Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: December 13, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Pitch Report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Jaffna Kings and Colombo Stars, where a total of 350 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

DA vs KF Form Guide

DA - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

KF - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

DA vs KF Probable Playing XI

DA Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Shevon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jordan Cox (wk), Ravindu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Tom Abell, Dushan Hemantha, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sikandar Raza, Lahiru Kumara, and Pramod Madushan.

KF Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, and Zahoor Khan.

DA vs KF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Cox

J Cox, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Fletcher is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Nissanka

B Rajapaksa and P Nissanka are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Shanaka is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

W Hasaranga

S Raza and W Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Brathwaite is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Udana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Kumara and I Udana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. C Karunaratne is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DA vs KF match captain and vice-captain choices

C Brathwaite

C Brathwaite is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. He has smashed 31 runs and taken eight wickets in just four matches.

W Hasaranga

W Hasaranga is another good pick for today's match as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He has smashed 20 runs and picked up seven wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must Picks for DA vs KF, Match 11

J Cox

S Raza

I Udana

W Hasaranga

D Brathwaite

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: J Cox, A Fletcher

Batters: B Rajapaksa, P Nissanka, D Shanaka

All-rounders: S Raza, W Hasaranga, C Brathwaite

Bowlers: I Udana, C Karunaratne, L Kumara

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Cox

Batters: A Bandara, P Nissanka, D Shanaka

All-rounders: S Raza, W Hasaranga, C Brathwaite

Bowlers: I Udana, C Karunaratne, L Kumara, Z Khan

Poll : 0 votes