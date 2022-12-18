DA vs KF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 18

Dambulla Aura (DA) will take on Kandy Falcons (KF) in the 18th game of the Lanka Premier League 2022 on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the DA vs KF Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Aura have won one of their last six games, while Falcons have won six of their last seven. Aura will look to win this game, but Falcons are a better team and expected to prevail.

DA vs KF Match Details

The 18th game of the Lanka Premier League 2022 will be played on December 18 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 7:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DA vs KF, Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: December 18, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has a well-balanced pitch and conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game played here between Kandy Falcons and Colombo Stars saw 214 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

DA vs KF Form Guide

DA - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

KF - Won 6 of their last 7 matches

DA vs KF Probable Playing XIs

DA

No major injury updates

Shevon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jordan Cox (wk), Ravindu Suharshana, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sikandar Raza, Noor Ahmed, Dilum Sudeera, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara

KF

No major injury updates

Minod Bhanuka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Fabian Allen, Najibullah Zadran, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Oshane Thomas

DA vs KF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Cox

Cox, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. A Fletcher is another good pick.

Batters

K Mendis

B Rajapaksa and Mendis are the two best batter picks. D Shanaka is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

W Hasaranga

S Raza and Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. F Allen is another good pick.

Bowlers

I Udana

The top bowler picks are P Madushan and I Udana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. C Karunaratne is another good pick.

DA vs KF match captain and vice-captain choices

F Allen

Allen is one of the best players in this game. He bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. He's one of the best captaincy picks, having earned 371 points in six games.

W Hasaranga

Hasaranga is another good pick. He bats in the middle order and completes his quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, he could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He has earned 399 points in seven games.

Five Must Picks for DA vs KF, Match 18

J Cox

S Raza

F Allen

W Hasaranga

A Fletcher

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Cox, A Fletcher

Batters: S Daniel, K Mendis, D Shanaka

All-rounders: S Raza, W Hasaranga, F Allen

Bowlers: I Udana, C Karunaratne, P Madushan

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Cox, A Fletcher

Batters: S Daniel, K Mendis, A Bandara

All-rounders: S Raza, W Hasaranga, F Allen

Bowlers: I Udana, C Karunaratne, P Madushan

