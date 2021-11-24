DAD vs BH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 4

Daredevil Dakshin Dinajpur (DAD) will take on Bankura Horses (BH) in the fourth match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Daredevil Dakshin Dinajpur have had a flying start to their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaign, registering an incredible 85-run win over Murshidabad Nawab in their first match. Bankura Horses, meanwhile, lost their first Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match against Birbhum Ironman by five wickets.

DAD vs BH Probable Playing 11 Today

DAD XI

Pradunya Sarkar, Sandip Das, Ankit Das, Rik Das, Pritam Basak (wk), Surojit Roy, Jeet Saha, Suman Banerjee, Sumit Mohanta (c), Sayan Saha, Goutam Roy

BH XI

Subhadip Mandal (c), Om Singh, Ayan Sinha (wk), Bikram Gorai, Arna Daripa, Sudipta Sahis, Sourav Mandal, Sanjib Garai, Bibek Kauri, SK Ali, Samir Dhibar

Match Details

DAD vs BH, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 4

Date and Time: 24th November, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the bowlers, as seen on the first day of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. The average score at the venue is around 100 runs. The side winning the toss should ideally look to bowl first.

Today’s DAD vs BH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

O S Singh could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and is also capable of scoring important runs.

Batters

P Basak is an experienced campaigner who will be tasked with leading Daredevil Dakshin Dinajpur's batting unit. Basak has scored 1086 runs in 42 T20 matches at an average of 32.91. He also has four wickets to his name.

All-rounders

S Saha is an extremely important all-rounder for Dakshin Dinajpur. He was fabulous with the ball against Murshidabad Nawab, picking up three wickets at a magnificent economy rate of 2.75.

P Sarkar is another all-rounder who you must have in your DAD vs BH Dream11 fantasy side. Sarkar scored 51 runs in the previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 game at a strike rate of 150.

Bowler

B Kauri, who took three wickets in the last game, will look to trouble the opposition batters today as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in DAD vs BH Dream11 prediction team

S Saha (DAD) – 109 points

B Kauri (BH) – 87 points

P Sarkar (DAD) – 84 points

G Roy (DAD) – 76 points

S Mohanta (DAD) – 66 points

Important stats for DAD vs BH Dream11 prediction team

S Saha: 3 wickets

B Kauri: 3 wickets

P Sarkar: 51 runs

G Roy: 2 wickets

S Mohanta: 2 wickets

DAD vs BH Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

DAD vs BH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: O S Singh, P Basak, A Sinha, S Mandal, S Saha, P Sarkar, A Das, B Gorai, B Kauri, G Roy, S Mohanta

Captain: S Saha. Vice-captain: P Sarkar

DAD vs BH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: O S Singh, P Basak, A Sinha, S Mandal, P Sarkar, A Das, S Saha, B Kauri, G Roy, S Mohanta, S K Ali

Captain: A Das. Vice-captain: B Kauri

Edited by Samya Majumdar