DAM vs GAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lankan NSL One-Day, Match 5

Dambulla (DAM) will be up against Galle (GAL) in the fifth match of the Sri Lankan National Super League (NSL) One-Day at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Friday.

Dambulla have lost their first two NSL matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Galle, on the other hand, beat Colombo by three wickets in their opening match and are currently placed just above their opponents in the standings.

DAM vs GAL Probable Playing 11 Today

DAM XI

Ashan Priyanjan (C), Gayan Maneeshan, Lasith Abeyratne (WK), Ron Chandraguptha, Pavan Rathnayake, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Lakshan Sandakan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Sonal Dinusha, Anuk Fernando.

GAL XI

Dinesh Chandimal (C & WK), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ashan Randika, Priyamal Perera, Himasha Liyanage, Muditha Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Jehan Daniel, Heshan Hettiarchchi, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana.

Match Details

DAM vs GAL, Match 5, NSL

Date and Time: 28th January 2022, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the pacers will also get some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 230 runs.

Today’s DAM vs GAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Chandimal: Chandimal failed to perform with the bat in the last match against Colombo. But he is a top-quality batter who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Batters

Priyamal Perera: Perera was in brilliant form with the bat in the last match, scoring an unbeaten 98 at a strike rate of 87.50. He can play a big knock in the upcoming match.

Pavan Rathnayake: Rathnayake didn't perform as per the expectations this season, scoring only 19 runs in two matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ashan Priyanjan: Priyanjan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 63 runs and also picked up two wickets in two outings.

Ramesh Mendis: Mendis impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match, scoring 37 runs and picked up two wickets as well. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Lakshan Sandakan: Sandakan has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.16 in two NSL matches. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Maheesh Theekshana: Theekshana bowled exceptionally well in the last match, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 4.66. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in DAM vs GAL Dream11 prediction team

Priyamal Perera (GAL)

Ashan Priyanjan (DAM)

Ramesh Mendis (GAL)

Lakshan Sandakan (DAM)

Dhananjaya Lakshan (GAL)

Important Stats for DAM vs GAL Dream11 prediction team

Priyamal Perera: 98 runs in 1 match; SR - 87.50

Ashan Priyanjan: 63 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 94.02 and ER - 4.69

Ramesh Mendis: 37 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 59.67 and ER - 3.44

Lakshan Sandakan: 14 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 43.75 and ER - 5.16

Dhananjaya Lakshan: 29 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 85.29 and ER - 3.33

DAM vs GAL Dream11 Prediction Today (NSL)

DAM vs GAL Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Priyamal Perera, Himasha Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Gayan Maneeshan, Ashan Priyanjan, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Ramesh Mendis. Vice-captain: Ashan Priyanjan.

DAM vs GAL Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Priyamal Perera, Ron Chandraguptha, Pavan Rathnayake, Ashan Priyanjan, Ramesh Mendis, Jehan Daniel, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Dinesh Chandimal. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya Lakshan.

