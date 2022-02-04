DAM vs JAF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2021-22, Match 11

Dambulla will take on Jaffna in the 11th match of the Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2021-22 tournament at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday.

Dambulla are enduring a rough campaign. They’ve lost four matches in a row and are yet to win their first game in the tournament. Their batting has been underwhelming, and they are desperately seeking a better performance.

Jaffna, meanwhile, are coming into the game high on confidence after defeating Colombo and Galle by six wickets and 88 runs respectively. They are currently second in the points table.

DAM vs JAF Probable Playing XIs Today

DAM XI

Leo Fransisco (wk), Gayan Maneeshan, Lasith Abeyratne, Pavan Rathnayake, Ashan Priyanjan (c), Sameera Sadamal, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Samarakoon, Anuk Fernando, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Lakshan Sandakan.

JAF XI

Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Damitha Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Santhush Gunathilaka, Nimanda Madushanka, Ravindu Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne, Pramod Madushan, Dilum Sudeera, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Match Details

Match: DAM vs JAF, Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2021-22, Match 11.

Date and Time: 4th February, 2022; 9:45 AM IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a balanced one, and offers something to both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half. Batting first could be a wise option on this pitch, and a score of 260 is expected to be a par one.

Today’s DAM vs JAF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Samarawickrama has done a wonderful job in the tournament. He has scored 182 runs in four games at an average of 60.66, with his highest score being 91 not out.

Batters

S Gunathilaka has been brilliant with the bat. He has piled up 160 runs so far, and will look for another big knock in this game.

All-rounders

L Samarakoon has been in magnificent form, and will be a player to keep an eye out for. He has scored 14 runs, and has picked up seven wickets in the tournament, including a four-wicket-haul in his most recent outing. He could be a splendid captaincy choice for your DAM vs JAF Dream11 Fantasy team.

Meanwhile, A Priyanjan could also prove to be a valuable addition to your Fantasy team. He has scored 121 runs in the tournament, and has also scalped three wickets so far.

Bowlers

D Thilakaratne has been consistent with his lines and lengths. He has picked up three wickets in two games thus far.

Five best players to pick in DAM vs JAF Dream11 prediction team

L Samarakoon (DAM) – 249 points.

S Samarawickrama (JAF) – 145 points.

A Priyanjan (DAM) – 139 points.

L Thirimanne (SAF) – 132 points.

D Thilakaratne (DAM) – 112 points.

Key stats for DAM vs JAF Dream11 prediction team

L Samarakoon: 14 runs and 7 wickets.

S Samarawickrama: 182 runs.

A Priyanjan: 121 runs and 3 wickets.

D de Silva: 163 runs and 7 wickets.

DAM vs JAF Dream11 Prediction Today

DAM vs JAF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Samarawickrama, L Thirimanne, S Gunathilaka, P Ratnayake, L Samarakoon, A Priyanjan, D de Silva, I Jayaratne, D Thilakaratne, L Sandakan, J Vandersay.

Captain: L Samarakoon. Vice-Captain: A Priyanjan.

DAM vs JAF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Samarawickrama, L Thirimanne, S Gunathilaka, P Ratnayake, G Maneeshan, L Samarakoon, A Priyanjan, D de Silva, D Thilakaratne, L Sandakan, J Vandersay.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-Captain: L Thirimanne.

Edited by Bhargav