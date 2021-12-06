DG vs KW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 2

Dambulla Giants (DG) will take on Kandy Warriors (KW) in the second match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

The Dambulla Giants, who were previously known as the Dambulla Viiking, had a good season last time out. They finished second in the points table, but lost in the semi-finals. On the other hand, Kandy Warriors, who were called the Kandy Tuskers, finished rock-bottom in the standings. They could muster just two wins from eight games.

DG vs KW Probable Playing 11 today

Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Lahiru Udara, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Marchant de Lange, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir

Kandy Warriors: Minod Bhanuka (wk), Cameron Delport, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Perera, Rovman Powell, Asela Gunaratne (c), Mohammad Mithun, Kamindu Mendis, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Nazmul Islam Apu

Match Details

DG vs KW, Match 2, LPL 2021

Date & Time: December 6th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The track at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is likely to be a good one to bat on. With this being an afternoon fixture, dew may not play a big role and the spinners might come into play as the game progresses.

Today’s DG vs KW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Niroshan Dickwella looks all set to play his first competitive game in almost six months. He can get substantial scores batting at the top of the order.

Batter

Charith Asalanka’s stocks have grown big time. He was Sri Lanka’s leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

All-rounder

Chamika Karunaratne has a knack for consistently picking up wickets, taking six scalps in the T20 World Cup for Sri Lanka. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Bowler

Lahiru Kumara was excellent in the T20 World Cup for Sri Lanka. He took seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.65.

Top 5 best players to pick in DG vs KW Dream11 Prediction Team

Charith Asalanka (KW)

Najibullah Zadran (DG)

Rovman Powell (KW)

Lahiru Kumara (KW)

Imran Tahir (DG)

DG vs KW Dream 11 Prediction (LPL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors - Lanka Premier League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, Najibullah Zadran, Charith Asalanka, Rovman Powell, Ramesh Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Imran Tahir, Marchant de Lange, Lahiru Kumara

Captain: Charith Asalanka. Vice-captain: Najibullah Zadran.

Dream11 Team for Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors - Lanka Premier League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Mithun, Angelo Perera, Najibullah Zadran, Sohaib Maqsood, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Asela Gunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Imran Tahir, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Captain: Asela Gunaratne. Vice-captain: Sohaib Maqsood

Edited by Samya Majumdar