DAT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021-22, Super Four Match 5

The Darsait Titans (DAT) will take on Ghubrah Giants (GGI) in the fifth Super Four fixture of the Oman D20 2021-21 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday.

The last game for both teams were washed out. The Darsait Titans have been inconsistent throughout the Oman D20 2021-21. They won four and lost three in the league phase before losing their first Super Four encounter. The Ghubrah Giants have had a similar run in the Oman D20 2021-21. They recorded four wins and three losses before losing their first Super Four game.

DAT vs GGI Probable Playing 11 today

Darsait Titans: Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Khawar Ali (c), Sachin Kumar Jagra, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Nestor Dhamba, Amanpreet Sirah, Ubaid Ullah, Fayyaz Butt, Yagnik Aswin Pandya

Ghubrah Giants: Azamat Ullah-Qazi (wk), Shehbaz Nasar, Abid Ali-I, Haroon Khan-I, Imran Latif, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Aqil Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Malik Khan, Sanjaya Ravindra, Ahmed Khan (c)

Match Details

DAT vs GGI, Oman D20 2021-21, Super Four 5th Match

Date & Time: January 5th 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while it might assist the spinners, the pacers could also get some movement with the new ball.

Today’s DAT vs GGI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Azamat Ullah-Qazi has been batting well, having played some crucial knocks in the Oman D20 2021-21 so far. He has four scores in excess of 25 to his name.

Batter

Khurram Khan is currently leading the run-scoring charts in the Oman D20 2021-22 with 287 runs in eight innings.

All-rounders

Imran Latif has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 245 runs and returned with nine wickets.

Khawar Ali is a reputed all-rounder in Oman cricket. He has taken eight wickets in addition to scoring 88 runs in the Oman D20 2021-22.

Bowler

Aqil Khan has been consistent with the ball, having picked up nine wickets in the tournament so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in DAT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction Team

Imran Latif (GGI): 616 points

Ghazanfar Iqbal (GGI): 563 points

Sachin Kumar Jagra (DAT): 424 points

Khurram Khan (DAT): 419 points

Khawar Ali (DAT): 384 points

Important stats for DAT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction Team

Imran Latif: 245 runs & 9 wickets

Ghazanfar Iqbal: 197 runs & 8 wickets

Sachin Kumar Jagra: 96 runs & 9 wickets

Khurram Khan: 287 runs

Khawar Ali: 88 runs & 8 wickets

DAT vs GGI Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azamat Ullah-Qazi, Khurram Khan, Haroon Khan-I, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Khawar Ali, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Imran Latif, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Fayyaz Butt, Ubaid Ullah, Aqil Khan

Captain: Imran Latif. Vice-captain: Khawar Ali.

Dream11 Team for Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azamat Ullah-Qazi, Khurram Khan, Haroon Khan-I, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Khawar Ali, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Imran Latif, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Fayyaz Butt, Aqil Khan, Yagnik Aswin Pandya

Captain: Ghazanfar Iqbal. Vice-captain: Khurram Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar