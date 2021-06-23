DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 Match - June 24, 2021

Darwin Cricket Club will be up against Waratah Cricket Club in the eighth match of the Darwin T20 League at the Gardens Oval in Benalla on Thursday.

Darwin Cricket Club have played three games in the Darwin T20 so far, winning twice and losing once. They are currently atop the points table and will head into Thursday's fixture on the back of a stunning 10-wicket win over Tracy Village CC.

Much like Darwin Cricket Club, Waratah Cricket Club have also won two and lost one of their three Darwin T20 fixtures so far. They are currently second in the standings on net run rate. The Waratah Cricket Club beat Palmerston Cricket Club by 41 runs in their last match.

Squads to choose from

Darwin Cricket Club: Jacob Dickman (c), Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, HJ Chamberlain, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, William Foley (wk), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey, Tom Briggs, Tom Frawley, Beau Webster, Troy Ryan

Waratah Cricket Club: Isaac Conway (c), Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (wk), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson, Isaiah Jassal

Predicted Playing XIs

Darwin Cricket Club: Harry Chamberlain, Beau Webster, Adam Costello (wk), Jacob Dickman (c), Mitchell Fuss, Dylan Slater, Anthony Adlam, Tom Menzies, Kris Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Alex Vincent

Waratah Cricket Club: Dylan Hunter, Isaac Conway (c), Austin Umpherston, Matthew Sipala, Cooper Zobel (wk), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Isaiah Jassal

Match Details

Match: Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club

Date & Time: June 24th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gardens Oval, Benalla, Australia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gardens Oval in Benalla is usually a good one to bat on. Two Darwin T20 games have been played at the venue, with the two first-innings scores being 179 and 161. In both games, the teams batting first registered comfortable wins. On Thursday, both Waratah and Darwin are likely to bat first upon winning the toss.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DDC vs WCC)

Dream11 Team for Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club - Darwin T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Isaac Conway, Harry Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Beau Webster, Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Sipala, Madura Weerasinghe, Luke Zanchetta, Tom Menzies

Captain: Dylan Hunter. Vice-captain: Beau Webster

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Isaac Conway, Harry Chamberlain, Yash Pedneka, Jacob Dickman, Beau Webster, Anthony Adlam, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Sipala, Kris Denby, Isaiah Jassal, Tom Menzies

Captain: Beau Webster. Vice-captain: Isaac Conway

