DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 Match - July 02, 2021

Darwin Cricket Club will lock horns with the Waratah Cricket Club in the ninth match of the Darwin T20 League at the Gardens Oval in Benalla on Friday. The two sides were scheduled to face each other last week, but the game was abandoned due to rain.

Darwin Cricket Club and Waratah Cricket Club have been the best two teams in the Darwin T20. Both sides have won nine points apiece and occupy the top two spots in the standings. Darwin Cricket Club are currently atop the points table, owing to having a better net run rate.

Both Darwin Cricket Club's wins in the Darwin T20 came against Tracy Village CC. Their bowlers restricted Tracy Village CC to just 125 and 75 runs in the two games, with Darwin Cricket Club easily chasing down the targets. Meanwhile, their only loss came against Palmerston Cricket Club.

The Waratah Cricket Club, on the other hand, started their Darwin T20 campaign with a win over Southern Districts CC before losing to Palmerston Cricket Club in a game that went down to the final ball. However, they bounced back strongly to beat the same side comprehensively in their next outing.

Both teams will be looking to continue their good run in the Darwin T20, especially with the top spot up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Darwin Cricket Club: Jacob Dickman (c), Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, HJ Chamberlain, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, William Foley (wk), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey, Tom Briggs, Tom Frawley, Beau Webster, Troy Ryan, Alex Vincent

Waratah Cricket Club: Isaac Conway (c), Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (wk), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson, Isaiah Jassal

Predicted Playing XIs

Darwin Cricket Club: Harry Chamberlain, Beau Webster, Adam Costello (wk), Jacob Dickman (c), Mitchell Fuss, Dylan Slater, Anthony Adlam, Tom Menzies, Kris Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Alex Vincent

Waratah Cricket Club: Dylan Hunter, Isaac Conway (c), Austin Umpherston, Matthew Sipala, Cooper Zobel (wk), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Isaiah Jassal

Match Details

Match: Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club

Date and Time: July 2nd 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gardens Oval, Benalla, Australia

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Gardens Oval in Benalla is generally a solid one to bat on. The first innings scores at the venue in the two Darwin T20 games this season have been 179 and 161. Both games were won by teams batting first.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DDC vs WCC)

Dream11 Team for Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club - Darwin T20 2021, July 2nd.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Isaac Conway, Harry Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Beau Webster, Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Sipala, Madura Weerasinghe, Kris Denby, Alex Vincent

Captain: Dylan Hunter. Vice-captain: Beau Webster

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Isaac Conway, Harry Chamberlain, Udara Weerasinghe, Jacob Dickman, Beau Webster, Anthony Adlam, Dylan Hunter, Madura Weerasinghe, Luke Zanchetta, Isaiah Jassal, Tom Menzies

Captain: Beau Webster. Vice-captain: Isaac Conway

Edited by Samya Majumdar