DAT vs AMR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 14

The Darsait Titans (DAT) will take on Amerat Royals (AMR) in the 14th match of the Oman D10 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DAT vs AMR Dream11 Prediction for today's Oman D10 2022 game.

Amerat Royals started their campaign with a convincing three-wicket win over the Qurum Thunder and have been able to maintain that form by winning all three games so far. Karan Sonavale, Faisal Shah and Bilal Khan have been impressive thus far, with different guys stepping up and guiding the outcome in their favor.

Meanwhile, the Darsait Titans have had success following their first-game defeat. Zeeshan Maqsood was impressive with his performance in the previous game, and the team will look to put up a good fight on Tuesday.

DAT vs AMR Match Details

The 14th match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 18 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 08.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DAT vs AMR, Match 14

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

DAT vs AMR, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket has favored the batters in recent matches. While the new ball should initially swing around, batters will enjoy the hard new ball skidding on to the bat. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 85 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 95

Average 2nd innings score: 90

DAT vs AMR Probable Playing 11 today

Darsait Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Darsait Titans Probable Playing XI :

Khurram Nawaz, Mujib Jalgoankar, Shaik Sahil (wk), Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Karan Kannan, Ubaid Ullah, Afzal Khan, MD Yusuf, Muhammad Ishtiag, Ghazanfar Igbal, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor

Amerat Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Amerat Royals Probable Playing XI:

Karan Sonavale (c), Pratik Athavale (wk), Shahbaz Anwar, Vinayak Shukla, Yasir Ali, Rafiullah, Mohit Patel, Manish Rawat, Faisal Shah, Bilal Khan, Vinay Khandelwal

Today’s DAT vs AMR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Khurram Khan (66 runs in three matches, S.R:119.67)

He has been one of the most consistent batters for the Darsait Titans. He has amassed 66 runs at a strike rate of 119.67 and is also valuable behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Karan Sonavale (17 runs & two wickets in three matches)

He has been a consistent performer for Amerat Royals thus far and could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team for this game. He has looked impressive with the bat and the ball, scoring 17 runs and taking two wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Zeeshan Maqsood (72 runs & three wickets in three matches, Average: 24.00)

Zeeshan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quickfire runs for his team. He has scored 72 runs at a strike rate of more than 100 while also taking three wickets in as many games. With his left-arm orthodox bowling prowess, he is a must-have player in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Faisal Shah (Four wickets in three matches)

Faisal Shah has impressed with his bowling accuracy and variations throughout the tournament. He has taken four wickets at an average of 14.47 in three games.

DAT vs AMR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rafiullah-M

He is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide regular breakthroughs, making him an excellent choice for captaincy. Given his form with the ball and ability to bat as well, he is an absolute must-have player in your fantasy team.

Ghazanfar Iqbal

Iqbal was on fire with the bat in the previous game against Bousher Busters, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.50. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

5 Must-Picks for DAT vs AMR, Match 14

Karan Kannan

Ubaid Ullah

Yasir Ali

Vinay Khandelwal

Manish Rawat

DAT vs AMR Match Expert Tips, 14th match

Zeeshan Maqsood is a no-brainer choice for your DAT vs AMR Dream11 team. Given his current form and ability to score big knocks once set, he ought to be your default choice for the DAT vs AMR Dream11 team.

DAT vs AMR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14th, Head-To-Head League

DAT vs AMR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Khurram Nawaz

Batters: Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla, Yasir Ali

All-Rounders: Ghazanfar Igbal, Zeeshan Maqsood, Rafiullah

Bowlers: Faisal Shah, Bilal Khan, Ubaid Ullah, Muhammad Ishtiaq

DAT vs AMR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14th, Grand League

DAT vs AMR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Khurram Nawaz

Batters: Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla, Yasir Ali

All-Rounders: Ghazanfar Igbal, Zeeshan Maqsood, Rafiullah

Bowlers: Faisal Shah, Bilal Khan, Ubaid Ullah, Muhammad Ishtiaq

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes