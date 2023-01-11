DAT vs AZA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 1

The 1st match of the Oman D20 will see the Darsait Titans (DAT) squaring off against Azaiba XI (AZA) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Wednesday, January 11.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DAT vs AZA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic t10 league. The Darsait Titans have various in-form and experienced players, whereas Azaiba XI have a young squad of promising players.

Azaiba XI will give it their all to win the match, but the Darsait Titans are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DAT vs AZA Match Details

The 1st match of the Oman D20 will be played on January 11 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 4:00 pm IST.

DAT vs AZA, Match 1

Date and Time: 11 January 2023, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

DAT vs AZA Form Guide

DAT - Will be playing their first match

AZA - Will be playing their first match

DAT vs AZA Probable Playing XI

DAT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Khurram Khan (c & wk), Rahil Daniyal Habibullah, Ikram Sadaat, S Raj Navaneeth, Afzal Khan, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor, Mujib Jalgoankar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Shaik Sahil, Gobinath Selvaraj, and Ubaid Ullah.

AZA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Aqeel Muhammad (wk), Sufyan Yousuf, Haythim Bahar, Rana Naeem, Mansoor Ali, Yasir Dur, Sagheer Ahmed, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Saheem Bashir, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, and Imran Muhammed.

DAT vs AZA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Khan

K Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Daniyal is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Hassan

S Al Balushi and M Hassan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Sadaat played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Iqbal

Z Maqsood and G Iqbal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. U Haider is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

U Ullah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Ullah and A Shahzad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DAT vs AZA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Iqbal

G Iqbal will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

M Hassan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Hassan as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for DAT vs AZA, Match 1

M Hassan

G Iqbal

U Haider

I Sadaat

Z Maqsood

Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Khan.

Batters: M Hassan, I Sadaat, S Al Balushi.

All-rounders: G Iqbal, Z Maqsood, U Haider.

Bowlers: U Ullah, A Shahzad, S Ahmed, H Abdul.

Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Khan.

Batters: M Hassan, I Sadaat, S Al Balushi.

All-rounders: G Iqbal, Z Maqsood, U Haider, M Ali.

Bowlers: U Ullah, A Shahzad, S Ahmed.

