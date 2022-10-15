DAT vs AZA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 1

Darsait Titans (DAT) will lock horns with Azaiba XI (AZA) in match 1 of the Oman D10 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Saturday, October 15. Ahead of the match, let's have a look at DAT vs AZA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Darsait Titans have a lot of experienced and in-form players, whereas Azaiba XI has various young and promising players.

Azaiba XI will give it their all to win the match, but Darsait Titans are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DAT vs AZA Match Details

The first match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 15 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DAT vs AZA, Match 1

Date and Time: October 15, 2022, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

DAT vs AZA Form Guide

DAT - Will be playing their first match.

AZA - Will be playing their first match.

DAT vs AZA Probable Playing XI

DAT Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Khurram Khan (c & wk), Rahil Daniyal Habibullah, Ikram Sadaat, S Raj Navaneeth, Afzal Khan, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor, Mujib Jalgoankar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Shaik Sahil, Gobinath Selvaraj, and Ubaid Ullah.

AZA Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Aqeel Muhammad (wk), Sufyan Yousuf, Haythim Bahar, Rana Naeem, Mansoor Ali (c), Yasir Dur, Sagheer Ahmed, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Saheem Bashir, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, and Imran Muhammed.

DAT vs AZA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Khan

K Khan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Muhammad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

H Babar

H Babar and R Naeem are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Sadaat has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

G Iqbal

G Iqbal and Z Maqsood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Waqar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

U Ullah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Akhtar and U Ullah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Muhammed is another good pick for today's match.

DAT vs AZA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Iqbal

G Iqbal will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

Z Maqsood

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make Z Maqsood the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team.

5 Must-Picks for DAT vs AZA, Match 1

Z Maqsood

G Iqbal

R Waqar

K Khan

H Babar

Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Khan

Batters: H Babar, R Naeem, I Sadaat

All-rounders: G Iqbal, Z Maqsood, R Waqar

Bowlers: I Muhammed, U Ullah, W Akhtar, J Illahi

Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Khan, A Muhammed

Batters: H Babar, R Naeem, S Raj

All-rounders: G Iqbal, Z Maqsood, R Waqar

Bowlers: I Muhammed, U Ullah, W Akhtar

