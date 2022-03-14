DAT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 7

The Darsait Titans will take on Bousher Busters in the seventh match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Monday.

The Darsait Titans lost their clash against Qurum Thunders in the opening match by seven runs. They failed to up the ante despite having wickets in hand and will need to take their chances in a better way in this contest.

Bousher Busters, meanwhile, defeated Qurum Thunders by seven wickets in their first match of the tournament but ended up losing their next match against Ruwi Rangers by 26 runs.

DAT vs BOB Probable Playing 11 Today

DAT XI

Khurram Khan (wk), Amanpreet Sirah, Chaminda Lakmal, Ubaid Ullah, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Imran Rijvi Mohammad, Ikram Sadaat (c), Yagnik Ashwin Pandya, Arjun Kumar, Joshin Vincent, Chaitra Thanki

BOB XI

Pruthvi Machhi (c), Asif Khan, Adnan Sulehri, Abdul Rauf (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Fawad Ali, Shubo Pal, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Mehedi Hasan, Siddh Mehta, Hammad Ifraq

Match Details

DAT vs BOB, Oman D10 League 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: March 14, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

Spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today's DAT vs BOB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Rauf is a wonderful choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 51 runs in the last two matches at a strike rate of 255.

Batters

A Sirah is a wonderful player who can surprise the opposition with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scalped two wickets in matches so far.

All-rounders

I Rijvi Mohammed is a brilliant all-rounder who was consistent in the recently held Omar D20 League. He picked up three wickets against Qurum Thunders and will be a player to keep out for.

A Khan will be another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 28 runs in two matches.

Bowlers

B Shah has picked up four wickets in two matches in the competition. He will be hoping to pick up a few wickets here.

Top 5 best players to pick in DAT vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

B Muhammad Shah (BOB) – 132 points

A Rauf (BOB) – 123 points

I Rijvi Mohammed (DAT) – 111 points

A Sirah (DAT) – 80 points

M Hasan (BOB) – 76 points

Important stats for DAT vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

B Shah: 4 wickets

A Rauf: 51 runs

I Rijvi Mohammed: 3 wickets

A Sirah: 2 wickets

M Hasan: 2 wickets

DAT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Today

DAT vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Rauf, K Khan, A Sirah, P Machhi, S Pal, I Rijvi Mohammed, S Mehmood, A Khan, B Muhammad Shah, M Hasan, U Ullah

Captain: I Rijvi Mohammed, Vice-Captain: A Sirah

DAT vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Rauf, K Khan, A Sirah, P Machhi, A Sulehri, I Rijvi Mohammed, S Mehmood, S Kumar Jagra, B Muhammad Shah, M Hasan, U Ullah

Captain: B Muhammad Shah, Vice-Captain: K Khan.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar