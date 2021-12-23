DAT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 6

The sixth match of the Oman D20 League 2021-22 has the Darsait Titans (DAT) taking on Bousher Busters (BOB) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Thursday.

The Busters start their Oman D20 League campaign with the daunting task of getting one over the tournament favorites Darsait Titans. The Busters have a balanced roster to fall back on, with Aqib Ilyas being one to watch out for. However, the Titans come into the game on the back of a thumping win over Azaiba XI. With momentum on their side, the Titans are the heavy favorites to win this game, but one cannot take the Busters lightly at any cost.

DAT vs BOB Probable Playing 11 Today

DAT XI

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Nawaz, Khawar Ali, Ravindra Karunaratne, Sachin Jagra, Nalinda Prasad Indika, Chaminda Lakmal, Ubaid Ullah, Amanpreet Sirah and Yagnik Pandya

BOB XI

Ahmed Shaik, Aqib Ilyas, Dushan Perera, Shubo Pal, Ajay Lalcheta, Asif Khan, Pruthvi Machhi (c), Abdul Rauf (wk), Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali and Sufyan Mehmood

Match Details

DAT vs BOB, Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 6

Date and Time: 23th December 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side. The batters will need to be wary of movement off the surface with a hint of inconsistent bounce in the middle overs. They will have to bide their time in the middle before unleashing their attacking game play. With some turn available as well, an exciting contest beckons between the batters and the spinners in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase under the lights, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s DAT vs BOB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sultan Ahmed: Former Omani keeper Sultan Ahmed is back for another stint in T20 cricket, this time with the Titans. Ahmed's experience is bound to come in handy for the veteran, making him a handy pick in your DAT vs BOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Aqib Ilyas: One of Oman's premier batters, Aqib Ilyas comes into the tournament with a big reputation. While Ilyas is an accomplished batter, he can add value to his bowling ability too, making him a must-have in your DAT vs BOB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ajay Lalcheta: Another former Omani international, Ajay Lalcheta is one of the most experienced players on the circuit. Apart from his handy batting prowess, Lalcheta will be key with the ball in hand, especially in the middle overs. Although he may lack match-practice, his all-round ability should give him the nod in your fantasy team for this game.

Bowler

Fayyaz Butt: Although Fayyaz Butt sat out the first game for the Titans, the star pacer is set to return to the line-up to face the Busters. Butt has the ability to swing the ball at a fair pace and can also hold his own in the death overs, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in DAT vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood (DAT)

Khawar Ali (DAT)

Ajay Lalcheta (BOB)

Important stats for DAT vs BOB Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood - 593 runs and 23 wickets in 33 T20I matches

Aqib Ilyas - 466 runs in 20 T20I matches, SR: 116.79

Khawar Ali - 601 runs and 36 wickets in 33 T20I matches

DAT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D20 League 2021-22)

DAT vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmed, L Ravindra, K Khan, A Ilyas, Z Maqsood, K Ali, A Lalcheta, S Mehmood, Y Pandya, B Shah and F Butt

Captain: Z Maqsood. Vice-captain: A Ilyas.

DAT vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Rauf, C Lakmal, K Khan, A Ilyas, Z Maqsood, K Ali, A Lalcheta, S Kumar Jagra, Y Pandya, B Shah and U Ullah

Captain: A Ilyas. Vice-captain: K Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar