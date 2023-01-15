DAT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 11

The 11th match of the Oman D20 will see the Darsait Titans (DAT) squaring off against the Bousher Busters (BOB) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Sunday, January 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DAT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Darsait Titans have won one of their last three matches. The Bousher Busters, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches in the tournament.

The Darsait Titans will give it their all to win the match, but the Bousher Busters are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DAT vs BOB Match Details

The 11th match of the Oman D20 will be played on January 15 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DAT vs BOB, Match 11

Date and Time: 15th January 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Azaiba XI and Ghubrah Giants, where a total of 251 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

DAT vs BOB Form Guide

DAT - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

BOB - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

DAT vs BOB Probable Playing XI

DAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Afzal Khan, Ali Hussain, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Shafiq Jan, Karan Kannan, Khurram Nawaz (wk), Ravindra Karunaratne, Shaik Sahil, Ubaid Ullah, Zeeshan Maqsood (C)

BOB Playing XI

No injury updates

Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Hammad Mirza, Aqib Ilyas, Nadeem Khan-lll, Sufyan Mehmood (C), Asif Khan-III, Syed Muzamil, Aqil Khan, Fawad Ali-I, Fayyaz Butt

DAT vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Khan

K Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Ullah Qazi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Sahil

S Sahil and H Mirza are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Khan played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Maqsood

G Iqbal and Z Maqsood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Kannan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Ali and A Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. U Ullah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DAT vs BOB match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Maqsood

Z Maqsood will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 24 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last three matches.

N Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Khan the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 8 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for DAT vs BOB, Match 11

Z Maqsood

G Iqbal

N Khan

K Kannan

K Khan

Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Khan

Batters: S Sahil, L Mudunkothge, H Mirza

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, G Iqbal, K Kannan, S Mehmood

Bowlers: A Khan, F Ali, U Ullah

Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Khan

Batters: S Sahil, L Mudunkothge, N Khan

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, G Iqbal

Bowlers: A Khan, F Ali, S Jan, M Yusuf, F Butt

