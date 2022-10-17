DAT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 11

The Darsait Titans (DAT) will lock horns with Bousher Busters (BOB) in the 11th match of the Oman D10 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Monday, October 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DAT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction for today's Oman D10 2022 game.

Bousher Busters are having a successful tournament, having won both of their games. They currently lead the points table and will look to secure their position with a win here. They've been well served by players like Hammad Mirza and Sufyan Mehmood and will be hoping for the same here.

Meanwhile, the Darsait Titans have had a disappointing start, but were able to compensate by winning their previous game over the Ghubrah Giants by 11 runs. They are a strong side with some notable players on the roster who will look to extend their winning streak.

DAT vs BOB Match Details

The 11th match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 17 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DAT vs BOB, Match 11

Date and Time: October 17, 2022, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

DAT vs BOB, Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket track usually benefits batters, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 85 runs. However, the surface gives spinners an edge over pacers as it offers turns and allows the ball to grip. Any score over 105 runs could be considered a par total.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 85

Average 2nd innings score: 85

DAT vs BOB Probable Playing 11 today

Darsait Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Darsait Titans Probable Playing XI :

Khurram Nawaz, Ghazanfar Igbal, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Karan Kannan, Shaik Sahil (wk), Ubaid Ullah, Afzal Khan, S Raj Navaneeth, Muhammad Ishtiaq, MD Yusuf, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor

Bousher Busters injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Bousher Busters Probable Playing XI:

Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk), Abdul Rauf, Asif Khan, Hammad Mirza, Sufyan Mehmood (c), Hammad Ifraq, Kanishka Maduwantha, Fawad Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Shah, Aqil Khan

Today’s DAT vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adeel Ahmad (41 runs in two matches, S.R: 83.33)

He has looked impressive with the bat, scoring 41 runs at a strike rate of 83.33. He has also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a fine pick for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Hammad Mirza (32 runs in two matches, S.R: 180)

He was impressive with the bat in his previous outing, scoring 31 runs off 10 balls. He could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Zeeshan Maqsood (20 runs & two wickets in two matches, Average: 10.00)

Zeeshan is a talented all-rounder, and his performances have been consistent. He has scalped two wickets in as many games and scored 20 runs at an average of 10.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Aqil Khan (Six wickets in two matches, Average: 3.33)

Aqil Khan has enjoyed success with the ball, taking six wickets in just two games at an excellent average of 3.33. Given his form, he is a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

DAT vs BOB match captain and vice-captain choices

Ubaid Ullah

He has scalped two wickets so far and has the ability to score valuable runs in the middle order, making him an excellent captaincy option for the DAT vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy team.

Asif Khan-III

He has been impressive with his attacking style of batting, scoring 27 runs at a strike rate of 63.34 in two games. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick for this outing.

5 Must-Picks for DAT vs BOB, Match 11

Fayyaz Butt

Hammad Ifraq

S Raj Navaneeth

Afzal Khan

MD Yusuf

DAT vs BOB Match Expert Tips, 11th match

Fayyaz Butt was fantastic in his first few games, but his last game did not go as planned. With one wicket to his name and the ability to score valuable runs in the lower order, he could be a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

DAT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11th, Head-To-Head League

DAT vs BOB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Adeel Ahmad Shafique

Batters: Asif Khan, Hammad Mirza, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor

All-Rounders: Ghazanfar Igbal, Zeeshan Maqsood, Kanishka Maduwantha

Bowlers: Fayyaz Butt, Aqil Khan, Ubaid Ullah, Muhammad Ishtiaq

DAT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11th, Grand League

DAT vs BOB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Adeel Ahmad Shafique

Batters: Hammad Ifraq, Hammad Mirza, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor

All-Rounders: Ghazanfar Igbal, Zeeshan Maqsood, Kanishka Maduwantha

Bowlers: Fayyaz Butt, Aqil Khan, Ubaid Ullah, Muhammad Ishtiaq

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes