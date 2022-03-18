DAT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 20

The Darsait Titans (DAT) will take on the Ghubrah Giants (GGI) in the 20th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday.

The Darsait Titans have had a difficult campaign thus far and are still looking for their first win in the competition. Meanwhile, the Ghubrah Giants' performances have also been mediocre, with one win in four games, and they are currently sixth in the points table.

DAT vs GGI Probable Playing 11 Today

DAT XI

Khurram Khan (wk), Chaminda Lakmal, Nestor Dhamba, Amanpreet Sirah, Arjun Rajesh, Ikram Sadaat, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, Imran Rijvi, Sachin Jagra, Ubaid Ullah.

GGI XI

Pranav Mehta (wk), Arif Muhammed, Dean Foxcroft, Abdullah Faizan, Shehbaz Nasar, Ahmed Khan, Kashif Ali-I, Sanjaya Ravindra, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Moshin Qureshi, Adeel Abbas.

Match Details

DAT vs GGI, Oman D10 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 18th March 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Stadium has favored batters in the last few games. With a par score of 120 runs, chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Today’s DAT vs GGI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Khurram Khan: He is an experienced wicketkeeper-batter for his side. He has scored 68 runs in the last four matches at an average of 17.00.

Batter

Dean Foxcroft: Foxcroft has scored 88 runs at an average of 88.00 in four Oman D10 matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kashif Ali-II: He is known for putting on a good show with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 122 runs and has picked up four wickets in four games at a batting average of 40.66. He is worth a fantasy pick based on his all-round skill set.

Bowlers

Ubaid Ullah: Ubaid is the leading wicket-taker for the Darsait Titans. He has four wickets under his belt in four games at an average of 14.50, and is quite handy with the bat as well.

Three best players to pick in DAT vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Sachin Kumar Jagra (DAT): 115 points

Moshin Qureshi (GGI): 142 points

Pranav Mehta (GGI): 110 points

Important stats for DAT vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Ghazanfar Iqbal - Six wickets in four games; bowling average: 14.66

Zeeshan Maqsood - 54 runs and one wicket in two games; batting average: 54.00

Amanpreet Sirah - Five wickets in four games; bowling average: 12.00

DAT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction

DAT vs GGI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khurram Khan, Dean Foxcroft, Amanpreet Sirah, Ikram Sadaat, Khawar Ali, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Imran Rijvi, Kashif Ali-I, Ubaid Ullah, Moshin Qureshi, Adeel Abbas.

Captain: Kashif Ali-I Vice-captain: Ghazanfar Iqbal

DAT vs GGI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khurram Khan, Dean Foxcroft, Amanpreet Sirah, Ikram Sadaat, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Imran Rijvi, Kashif Ali-I, Ubaid Ullah, Moshin Qureshi, Adeel Abbas.

Captain: Kashif Ali-I Vice-captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

