DAT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 8

The Darsait Titans (DAT) will lock horns with the Ghubrah Giants (GGI) in the eighth match of the Oman D10 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Monday, October 17. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at DAT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

The Ghubrah Giants lost their last match against the Bousher Busters by eight wickets. Darsait Titans, too, lost their first match against Azaiba XI by six wickets.

The Ghubrah Giants will give it their all to win the match, but the Darsait Titans are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DAT vs GGI Match Details

The eighth match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 17 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DAT vs GGI, Match 8

Date and Time: October 17, 2022, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between Amerat Royals and Qurum Thunders, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

DAT vs GGI Form Guide

DAT - L

GGI - L

DAT vs GGI Probable Playing XI

DAT Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Khurram Khan (c & wk), Rahil Daniyal Habibullah, Ikram Sadaat, S Raj Navaneeth, Afzal Khan, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor, Mujib Jalgoankar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Shaik Sahil, Gobinath Selvaraj, and Ubaid Ullah.

GGI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Mohammed Shiraj (wk), Prabhakaran Kannan, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Muhammad Raheem, Lakshmi Narayanapura, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Jaspreet Singh-l, Nishad Kalady Saidhalavi, Muhammed Waqas, Suhil Kanagaraj, and Tanuj Sivakumar.

DAT vs GGI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Khan (1 match, 2 runs)

K Khan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. S Sahil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Khan (1 match, 34 runs)

P Kannan and A Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Narayan has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Natarajan (1 match, 12 runs)

K Natarajan and Z Maqsood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Iqbal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Rijvi Mohammed (1 match, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Kalady and I Rijvi Mohammed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. U Ullah is another good pick for today's match.

DAT vs GGI match captain and vice-captain choices

G Iqbal

G Iqbal will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

A Khan

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make A Khan the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He smashed 34 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for DAT vs GGI, Match 8

A Khan

K Natarajan

G Iqbal

I Rijvi Mohammed

Z Maqsood

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Khan

Batters: S Narayan, P Kannan, A Khan

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, G Iqbal, K Natarajan

Bowlers: N Kalady, U Ullah, I Rijvi Mohammed, K Kannan

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Khan

Batters: K Ahmad, P Kannan, A Khan

All-rounders: S Kanagaraj, G Iqbal

Bowlers: N Kalady, U Ullah, I Rijvi Mohammed, K Kannan, M Ishtiaq

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup

