DAT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20 2023, Match 6

The Darsait Titans (DAT) will take on the Ghubrah Giants (GGI) in the sixth match of the Oman D20 2023 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Friday, January 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DAT vs GGI Dream11 prediction.

The Darsait Titans started their campaign with a close win over Azaiba XI. They hunted down 96 with two balls to spare, winning the game by seven wickets. Meanwhile, the Ghubrah Giants were shot out for a mere 66 as the Bousher Busters chased down the paltry target in eight overs.

DAT vs GGI Match Details, Oman D20 2023

The sixth match of the Oman D20 2023 between Darsait Titans and Ghubrah Giants will be played on January 13 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The game is set to take place at 4 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DAT vs GGI, Match 6, Oman D20 2023

Date & Time: January 13th 2023, 4 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

DAT vs GGI Pitch Report

The first day saw two low-scoring encounters at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). However, on the second day, 135 and 146 were the first-innings scores at the venue.

DAT vs GGI Probable Playing 11 today

Darsait Titans team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Darsait Titans Probable Playing XI: Khurram Khan (wk), Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Afzal Khan, Shaik Sahil, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Karan Kannan, Ubaid Ullah, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Shafiq Jan, Ali Hussain-l.

Ghubrah Giants team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Ghubrah Giants Probable Playing XI: Arun Dev (wk), Vijayanand Dhayanandan, Nishad Kalady Saidhalavi, Narayan Saishiv, Muhammad Raheem, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Prabhakaran Kannan, Sagar Gowtham, Suhil Kanagaraj, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, GL Yashas.

Today’s DAT vs GGI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Khurram Khan (1 match, 13 runs, 2 catches)

Khurram Khan had a very good game against Azaiba XI. He may have scored just 13 off seven balls, but Khan took two catches and also played a part in three runouts.

Top Batter Pick

Shaik Sahil (1 match, 2 wickets)

Shaik Sahil didn’t bat in the last game but was terrific with the ball. He bowled four overs, conceding just 13 runs and picking up two wickets in the process.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kalaiarasan Natarajan (1 match, 8 runs, 1 wicket)

Kalaiarasan Natarajan batted at No. 4 and was dismissed for just eight runs. But he opened the bowling and returned with figures of 1/10 from two overs.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Ishtiaq (1 match, 2 wickets)

Muhammad Ishtiaq bowled a solid spell against Azaiba XI, claiming two wickets for 20 runs from three overs. He also took one catch and was involved in a runout.

DAT vs GGI match captain and vice-captain choices

Zeeshan Maqsood (1 match, 8 runs, 2 wickets)

Zeeshan Maqsood was superb with both the bat and ball in DAT’s first match of the season. He returned with figures of 4-1-14-2 and also scored an unbeaten eight off four balls.

Ghazanfar Iqbal (1 match, 46 runs, 0 wickets)

Ghazanfar Iqbal bowled four overs but went wicketless. However, he was excellent with the bat, smashing a 29-ball 46 with the help of six fours and two sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DAT vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Zeeshan Maqsood 8 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Ghazanfar Iqbal 46 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Muhammad Ishtiaq 2 wickets in 1 match Kalaiarasan Natarajan 8 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Shaik Sahil 2 wickets in 1 match

DAT vs GGI match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and consistent all-rounders in their ranks who will be the key. The likes of Zeeshan Maqsood, Ghazanfar Iqbal, and Kalaiarasan Natarajan will be the ones to watch out for in the DAT vs GGI game.

DAT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DAT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Khurram Khan, Arun Dev

Batters: Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Shaik Sahil, Nishad Kalady Saidhalavi

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ghazanfar Iqbal (vc), Kalaiarasan Natarajan

Bowlers: Muhammad Ishtiaq, GL Yashas, Suhil Kanagaraj

DAT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DAT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Khurram Khan (c)

Batters: Shaik Sahil, Nishad Kalady Saidhalavi, Narayan Saishiv

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Karan Kannan, Kalaiarasan Natarajan

Bowlers: Muhammad Ishtiaq (vc), Shafiq Jan, Suhil Kanagaraj

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes