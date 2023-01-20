DAT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 20

The 20th match of the Oman D20 will see the Darsait Titans (DAT) squaring off against the Khuwair Warriors (KHW) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Friday, January 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DAT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Darsait Titans have won two of their last five matches. The Khuwair Warriors, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches in the tournament.

The Khuwair Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but the Darsait Titans are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DAT vs KHW Match Details

The 20th match of the Oman D20 will be played on January 20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 12.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DAT vs KHW, Match 20

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Ruwi Rangers and Ghubrah Giants, where a total of 315 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

DAT vs KHW Form Guide

DAT - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

KHW - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

DAT vs KHW Probable Playing XI

DAT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Afzal Khan, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Shafiq Jan, Karan Kannan, Khurram Nawaz (wk), Ravindra Karunaratne, MD Yusuf, Shaik Sahil, Ubaid Ullah, and Zeeshan Maqsood ©.

KHW Playing XI

No injury updates.

Aamir Kaleem ©, Mohammad Arafat Islam, Arsalan Bashir (wk), Asim Kamal, Mainuddin Monir, Hashim Sayed, Moshin Qureshi, Muhammed Zeeshan, Muzahir Raza, Usama Ahmed, and Zeeshan Siddiqui.

DAT vs KHW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Khan

K Khan is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Bashir is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Mudunkothge

S Sahil and L Mudunkothge are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Z Siddiqui has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Maqsood

G Iqbal and Z Maqsood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Kaleem is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Kamal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Arafat and A Kamal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. U Ullah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DAT vs KHW match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Maqsood

Z Maqsood will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 256 points in the last five matches.

A Kaleem

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Kaleem your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 262 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for DAT vs KHW, Match 20

Z Maqsood

G Iqbal

A Kaleem

L Mudunkothge

A Iqbal

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: K Khan, A Bashir

Batters: S Sahil, L Mudunkothge, Z Siddiqui

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, G Iqbal, A Kaleem

Bowlers: A Arafat, A Kamal, U Ullah

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Bashir

Batters: S Sahil, L Mudunkothge, H Sayed

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, G Iqbal, A Kaleem, K Kannan

Bowlers: M Qureshi, A Kamal, S Jan

Poll : 0 votes