DAT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 24

The Darsait Titans (DAT) will lock horns with the Khuwair Warriors (KHW) in match 24 of the Oman D10 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Friday, October 21. Ahead of the match, let's have a look at DAT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

The Khuwair Warriors have won two of their last five games and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. The Darsait Titans, too, have won two of their last five games.

The Darsait Titans will give it their all to win the match, but the Khuwair Warriors are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DAT vs KHW Match Details

The 24th match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 21 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DAT vs KHW, Match 24

Date and Time: October 21, 2022, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match. The last match played on this pitch was between Bousher Busters and Qurum Thunders, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

DAT vs KHW Form Guide

DAT - L W W L L

KHW - T L L W W

DAT vs KHW Probable Playing XI

DAT Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Khurram Khan (c & wk), Rahil Daniyal Habibullah, Ikram Sadaat, S Raj Navaneeth, Afzal Khan, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor, Mujib Jalgoankar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Shaik Sahil, Gobinath Selvaraj, and Ubaid Ullah.

KHW Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Muzaffar Shiralkar (wk), Arsalan Bashir, Sean Nowak, Danish Mohammad, Adeel Abbas-I, Aamir Kaleem, Usama Aqeel Ahmad, Asim Kamal, Mohammad Arafat-I, Muqeet Ahmed, and Aryan Bisht.

DAT vs KHW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Khan (5 matches, 100 runs)

K Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. M Shiralkar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Bashir (5 matches, 128 runs)

A Bashir and I Saadat are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Nowak has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Kaleem (5 matches, 136 runs, 12 wickets)

A Kaleem and Z Maqsood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Iqbal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

U Ullah (5 matches, 68 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Arafat and U Ullah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Ahmed is another good pick for today's match.

DAT vs KHW match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kaleem

A Kaleem will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 136 runs and picked up 12 wickets in the last five games.

U Ullah

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make U Ullah the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He has already smashed 68 runs and scalped four wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for DAT vs KHW, Match 24

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points U Ullah 68 runs and 4 wickets 269 points A Kaleem 136 runs and 12 wickets 619 points K Khan 100 runs 187 points A Bashir 128 runs 245 points Z Maqsood 90 runs and 3 wickets 281 points

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Khan

Batters: I Saadat, A Bashir, S Nowak

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, G Iqbal, A Kaleem, A Kamal

Bowlers: M Ahmed, U Ullah, M Arafat

Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Khan

Batters: K Ahmad, A Bashir, S Nowak

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, G Iqbal, A Kaleem, A Kamal

Bowlers: M Ishtiaq, U Ullah, M Arafat

