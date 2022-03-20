DAT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 25

Darsait Titans (DAT) will take on Khuwair Warriors (KHW) in the 25th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Sunday.

The Titans are winless in five games thus far and are seventh in the points table. They suffered a six-wicket loss to Ruwi Rangers in their last outing. Meanwhile, Khuwair Warriors have also lost all of their matches so far. They are eighth in the points table and are coming off a loss against Bousher Busters by eight wickets in their previous match.

DAT vs KHW Probable Playing XIs

DAT

Khurram Khan (wk), Khanwar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ubaid Ullah, Sachin Jagra, Amanpreet Sirah, Imran Mohammad, Arjun Kumar, Chaminda Lakmal, Ikram Sadaat (c), Nestro Dhamba.

KHW

Aamir Kaleem (c), Zeeshan Siddiqui, Danish Mohammad, Azam Ali, Sean Nowak, Kuttiraja Shnmugrajan (wk), Muzahir Raza, Aditya Parag, Syed Amir Ali, Arjun Dhiman, Bilal Asim.

Match Details

Match: DAT vs KHW, Oman D10 League 2022, Match 26.

Date and Time: March 20, 2022; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. Spinners could prove to be key in the middle overs.

Today’s DAT vs KHW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Khan is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 35 runs in his previous game against Ruwi Rangers.

Batters

A Sirah is a wonderful player who can surprise the opposition with both bat and ball. He picked up a wicket in his last match and has been one of the most consistent performers for his teams.

All-rounders

Z Maqsood is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent lately. He scored a 30-ball-50 in his last match and could prove to be an exciting captaincy choice in your DAT vs KHW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

U Ullah has been in good form and has found success in every game he has played so far. He could be another reliable multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Five best players to pick in DAT vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

U Ullah (DAT) – 436 points

A Sirah (DAT) – 364 points

Z Maqsood (DAT) – 249 points

K Khan (DAT) – 220 points

A Dhiman (KHW) – 220 points.

Key stats for DAT vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

U Ullah: 108 runs and 8 wickets

A Sirah: 52 runs and 7 wickets

Z Maqsood: 116 runs and 2 wickets

K Khan: 107 runs.

DAT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction

DAT vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Khan, A Sirah, I Sadaat, A Ali, Z Maqsood, A Dhiman, D Mohammad, A Kaleem, U Ullah, M Raza, A Gurumukhi Parag.

Captain: Z Maqsood. Vice-Captain: U Ullah.

DAT vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Khan, A Sirah, I Sadaat, A Ali, Z Maqsood, A Dhiman, Z Siddiqui, A Kaleem, U Ullah, M Raza, A Gurumukhi Parag.

Captain: A Sirah. Vice-Captain: K Khan.

