DAT vs QUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20 2023, Final

Darsait Titans (DAT) will take on the Qurum Thunders (QUT) in the final of the Oman D20 2023 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday, January 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DAT vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Darsait Titans have booked their place in the final by defeating table-toppers Ruwi Rangers by a huge margin of 51 runs in the semi-finals. Despite finishing fourth in the table, they will now fancy their chances of going all the way. Meanwhile, the Qurum Thunders finished second in the standings with just one loss in seven games. They then beat the Amerat Royals by four wickets in the semi-finals.

DAT vs QUT Match Details, Oman D20 2023

The final of Oman D20 2023 will be played on January 24 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DAT vs QUT, Oman D20 2023, Final

Date and Time: 24th January 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DAT vs QUT Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a balanced one that provides assistance to both bowlers and batters. Spinners could prove crucial at the venue.

Last 5 matches (Oman D20 2023)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 151

Average second-innings score: 140.4

DAT vs QUT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Darsait Titans: W-L-W-L-W

Qurum Thunders: W-W-W-W-W

DAT vs QUT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Darsait Titans injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Darsait Titans Probable Playing 11

Rahil Daniyal Habibullah, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Ikram Sadaat , Mujib Jalgoankar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor, Shaik Sahil, MD Yusuf, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Shafiq Jan.

Qurum Thunders injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Qurum Thunders Probable Playing 11

Swapnil Khadye, Suraj Kumar, Pranav Athawale, Jatinder Singh, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Ashish Odedara, Sandeep Goud, Ayan Khan, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Samay Shrivastava, Akash Mohite.

DAT vs QUT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Khan (8 matches, 116 runs, Strike Rate: 138.10)

K Khan has been decent for his side as a wicketkeeper. He has scored 116 runs at a strike rate close to 140.

Top Batter pick

L Mudunkothge (8 matches, 234 runs, Strike Rate: 112.50)

L Mudunkothge is the leading run-scorer for the Qurum Thunders. He has slammed 234 runs in eight games at an average of 33.43 but needs to work on his strike rate.

Top All-rounder pick

A Khan (8 matches, 121 runs and 4 wickets)

A Khan could prove to be a valuable all-rounder for his team. He has amassed 121 runs in addition to taking four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

S Shrivastava (8 matches, 15 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.84)

S Shrivastava is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 scalps in eight games at an economy rate of 5.84.

DAT vs QUT match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Maqsood

Z Maqsood has been nothing short of sensational so far. He has scored 159 runs in eight matches at an average of 31.80 and a strike rate of over 127. Maqsood has also taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.44. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your DAT vs QUT Dream11 fantasy team.

A Chonira Rathan

H Rizwan is the leading scorer for the Darsait Titans with 212 runs in six innings at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 130.86. He has also taken two wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DAT vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Chonira Rathan 212 runs and 2 wickets 579 points Z Maqsood 159 runs and 10 wickets 562 points S Shrivastava 15 wickets 510 points K Prajapati 313 runs 491 points L Mudunkothge 234 runs 410 points

DAT vs QUT match expert tips

S Shrivastava is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and is a must-have multiplier pick in your DAT vs QUT Dream11 fantasy team.

DAT vs QUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Khan

Batters: L Mudunkothge, A Chonira Rathan (vc), K Prajapati

All-rounders: Z Maqsood (c), A Khan, S Khan

Bowlers: S Shrivastava, M Yusuf, M Ansari, A Mohite

DAT vs QUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Khan

Batters: L Mudunkothge, A Chonira Rathan, K Prajapati (vc)

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, A Khan, S Khan, S Sahil

Bowlers: S Shrivastava (c), M Yusuf, M Ansari

