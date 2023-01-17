DAT vs QUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20 2023 Match 17

The Darsait Titans will take on Qurum Thunders in match number 17 of the Oman D20 2023 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DAT vs QUT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Darsait Titans have played four matches so far and have returned with two wins and as many losses. They are fourth in the points table. The Qurum Thunders, on the other hand, are third and have been in top form. They have won three out of their four games so far.

DAT vs QUT, Match Details

The 17th match of the Oman D20 2023 between Darsait Titans and Qurum Thunders will be played on January 17, 2023, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The game is set to take place at 8 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DAT vs QUT

Date & Time: January 17, 2023, 8 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) has been a good one to bat on. After a couple of low-scoring encounters on the first day, teams have scored big in the last few games. A score of around 160-170 could be par for this game.

DAT vs QUT Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Darsait Titans: W, L, L, W

Qurum Thunders: W, W, L, W

DAT vs QUT Probable Playing 11 today

Darsait Titans Team News

No major injury concerns.

Darsait Titans Probable Playing XI: Khurram Khan (wk), Shaik Sahil, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Afzal Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Karan Kannan, Ubaid Ullah, Ali Hussain-l, Shafiq Jan, MD Yusuf, Muhammad Ishtiaq

Qurum Thunders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Qurum Thunders Probable Playing XI: Suraj Kumar (wk), Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Ashish Odedara, Munis Ansari, Samay Shrivastava, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Akash Mohite

Today’s DAT vs QUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Khurram Khan (4 matches, 68 runs)

Khurram Khan has been batting well and has got good starts. The DAT wicket-keeper batter has mustered 68 runs at a strike-rate of 165.85 in this competition.

Top Batter Pick

Kashyapkumar Prajapati (4 matches, 111 runs)

Kashyapkumar Prajapati is in solid touch with the bat. He has accumulated 111 runs in four innings and is striking at 142.31. He has hit 13 fours and five sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ayan Khan (4 matches, 61 runs, 2 wickets)

Ayan Khan has been effective with both bat and ball. He has made 61 runs in three outings with the bat and has a strike-rate of 132.61. With the ball, he has chipped in with two scalps at an economy of 7.56.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Ishtiaq (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Muhammad Ishtiaq has been bowling really well. He has picked up five wickets in three games. He has a bowling strike-rate of 12 and a bowling average of 16 in this tournament.

DAT vs QUT match captain and vice-captain choices

Aiyappa Chonira Rathan (4 matches, 106 runs, 8 wickets)

Aiyappa Chonira Rathan is in fantastic all-round form. He has returned with eight scalps at an economy rate of 6.25 and has a bowling strike-rate of 9.00. With the bat, he has scored 106 runs while striking at 123.26.

Zeeshan Maqsood (4 matches, 31 runs, 6 wickets)

Zeeshan Maqsood has been in top form with the ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has taken six wickets in four games at an economy rate of 7.21. He has scored just 31 runs with the bat but he does have the ability to score big.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DAT vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Aiyappa Chonira Rathan 106 runs & 8 wickets in 4 matches Zeeshan Maqsood 31 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Ayan Khan 61 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches KashyapKumar Prajapati 111 runs in 4 matches Muhammad Ishtiaq 5 wickets in 3 matches

DAT vs QUT match expert tips

The likes of KashyapKumar Prajapati, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan and Aiyappa Chonira Rathan have been quite consistent in this tournament. Thus, they will be the ones to watch out for.

DAT vs QUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Darsait Titans vs Qurum Thunders - Oman D20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Khurram Khan, Suraj Kumar

Batters: Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan, Karan Kannan

Bowlers: Munis Ansari, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Muhammad Ishtiaq

DAT vs QUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Darsait Titans vs Qurum Thunders - Oman D20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Khurram Khan

Batters: Shoaib Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Afzal Khan

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan

Bowlers: Samay Shrivastava, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Shafiq Jan

