DAT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 25

The Darsait Titans (DAT) will take on Ruwi Rangers (RUR) in the 25th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Friday, October 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DAT vs RUR Dream11 prediction.

The Darsait Titans have had an inconsistent run in the tournament so far. They have two wins and four losses and are seventh in the points table. Ruwi Rangers, on the other hand, are second in the standings with four wins, one loss and one tie.

DAT vs RUR Match Details

The 25th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 between Darsait Titans and Ruwi Rangers will be played on October 25 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The game is set to take place at 6 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DAT vs RUR, Match 25, Oman D10 League 2022

Date & Time: October 25th 2022, 6 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Live Streaming: Fancode

DAT vs RUR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is usually a good one to bat on, with teams regularly racking up big totals here. However, spinners usually do well at the venue.

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams bowling first: 16

DAT vs RUR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Darsait Titans: L, L, L, W, W

Ruwi Rangers: W, W, W, L, W

DAT vs RUR Probable Playing 11 today

Darsait Titans team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Darsait Titans Probable Playing XI: Khurram Khan (wk), Shaik Sahil, S Raj Navaneeth, Afzal Khan, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor, Mujib Jalgoankar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Ubaid Ullah, Karan Kannan, MD Yusuf.

Ruwi Rangers team/news

No major injury concerns.

Ruwi Rangers Probable Playing XI: Naseem Khushi (wk), Hannan Rizwan, Mujibur Imran Ali, Khalid Kail, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Mehran Khan, Wasim Ali, Mohamed Mubarak, Hasnain Ali, Mohammed Rafi, Kaleemullah

Today’s DAT vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Khurram Khan (6 matches, 155 runs)

Khurram Khan has been in top form with the bat. He is the third-highest run-getter in the tournament with 155 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of153.47.

Top Batter Pick

Khalid Kail (5 innings, 81 runs)

Khalid Kail seems to be striking the ball really well. He has accumulated 81 runs in five outings with the bat and has a strike-rate of 213.16. He has hit six fours and seven sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wasim Ali (6 matches, 99 runs, 3 wickets)

Wasim Ali has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 99 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 162.30. He has also three wickets to his name.

Top Bowler Pick

Ubaid Ullah (6 matches, 70 runs, 5 wickets)

Ubaid Ullah has contributed nicely with both the bat and ball. He has scored 70 runs while striking at 166.67 and has also picked up five wickets.

DAT vs RUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Zeeshan Maqsood (6 matches, 98 runs, 3 wickets)

Zeeshan Maqsood has been excellent with both the bat and ball. He has scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 132.43. He has also taken three wickets at an economy rate of 7.69.

Mehran Khan (6 matches, 8 wickets)

Mehran Khan is in superb bowling form, having returned with eight wickets from six games at an economy rate of 8.82. He can also come in handy with the bat down the order.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DAT vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Zeeshan Maqsood 98 runs & 3 wickets in 6 matches Mehran Khan 8 wickets in 6 matches Ubaid Ullah 70 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches Khurram Khan 155 runs in 6 matches Khalid Kail 81 runs in 5 innings

DAT vs RUR match expert tips

Both teams boast a few consistent all-rounders who have made a huge impact in the tournament and will be the key picks. The likes of Mehran Khan, Wasim Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, and Ghazanfar Iqbal could be the ones to watch out for in the DAT vs RUR game.

DAT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DAT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Khurram Khan

Batters: Khalid Kail, Hannan Rizwan, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor

All-rounders: Mehran Khan (vc), Wasim Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ghazanfar Iqbal

Bowlers: Hasnain Ali, Mohammed Rafi, Ubaid Ullah

DAT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DAT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Khurram Khan

Batters: Khalid Kail (c), Hannan Rizwan, Khalid Ahmad Manzoor

All-rounders: Mehran Khan, Wasim Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood

Bowlers: Mohammed Rafi, Kaleemullah, Ubaid Ullah (vc), MD Yusuf

