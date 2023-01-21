DAT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 25

Darsait Titans (DAT) will be up against Ruwi Rangers (RUR) in the 25th game of the Oman D20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman, on Thursday (January 21). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DAT vs RUR Dream11 fantasy prediction.

The Titans have won three of their six games and are third in the points table. They beat Khuwair Warriors by seven wickets in their last game. The Rangers, meanwhile, have won five games and are atop the standings. They beat Ghubrah Giants by seven wickets in their last game.

DAT vs RUR Match Details

The 25th game of the Oman D20 will be played on January 21 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman at 08:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: DAT vs RUR, Oman D20, Match 25

Date and Time: January 21, 2023; 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

DAT vs RUR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games here being 164.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 155

Average second innings score: 142

DAT vs RUR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Darsait Titans: L-W-L-L-W

Ruwi Rangers: W-W-W-W-W

DAT vs RUR probable playing XIs for today’s match

DAT Injury/Team News

No major injury update

DAT Probable Playing XI

Ravindra Karunaratne (C), MD Yusuf, Rahil Habibullah (WK), Afzal Khan, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Shafiq Jan, Karan Kannan, Khurram Nawaz, Shaik Sahil, Ubaid Ullah, Zeeshan Maqsood

RUR Injury/Team News

No major injury update

RUR Probable Playing XI

Naseem Khushi (C & WK), Hannan Rizwan, Hasnain UI Wahab, Hassnain Ali, Kaleemullah, Mehran Khan, Mohammed Rafi, Mohammad Nadeem, Mujibur Imran Ali, Wasim Ali, Zohaib Amanat

DAT vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Hannan Rizwan (5 matches, 212 runs, Strike Rate: 130.86)

Rizwan has been in great touch with the bat in the last two games, scoring 212 runs at a strike rate of 130+. He could be a crucial pick.

Top Batter pick

Ravindra Karunaratne (6 matches, 205 runs, Strike Rate: 114.53)

Karunaratne is the leading run-scorer for his side this season with 205 runs at a strike rate of 114.53. He has also picked up a wicket in six games.

Top All-rounder pick

Mujibur Imran Ali (1 match, 55 runs, Strike Rate: 134.15)

Imran Ali batted well in the last game against Ghubrah Giants, smashing 55 runs at a strike rate of close to 135. He could be a key pick.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Nadeem (5 matches, 172 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 143.33 and Economy Rate: 8.28)

Nadeem has been exceptional with both bat and ball this season. In five games, he has scored 172 runs and scalped 11 wickets.

DAT vs RUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem

Nadeem could be a wise captaincy pick. He has scored 172 runs at a strike rate of 143.33 and also picked up 11 wickets in five outings.

Zeeshan Maqsood

Maqsood can do well with both bat and ball. He has scored 72 runs and taken seven wickets in six games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for DAT vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Nadeem 172 runs and 11 wickets in 5 matches

Zeeshan Maqsood 72 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches

Ravindra Karunaratne 205 runs and 1 wicket in 6 matches

Hannan Rizwan 212 runs in 5 matches

Kaleemullah 6 wickets in 5 matches

DAT vs RUR match expert tips

Kaleemullah

Kaleemullah could prove to be a great differential pick. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.55 in five games.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this DAT vs RUR match, click here.

DAT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Khurram Nawaz, Hannan Rizwan

Batters: Zohaib Amanat, Ravindra Karunaratne, Shaik Sahil

All-rounders: Mujibur Imran Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, Karan Kannan

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Ubaid Ullah

DAT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Khurram Nawaz

Batters: Zohaib Amanat, Ravindra Karunaratne, Shaik Sahil

All-rounders: Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Wasim Ali, Karan Kannan

Bowlers: Mohammad Nadeem, Hassnain Ali, Ubaid Ullah

