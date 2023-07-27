DB vs BB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 27, 2023

Bulawayo Braves (BB) lock horns with Durban Qalandars (DB) in the 19th game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday.

Durban are second in the points table and on the brink of qualifying for the playoffs. A win will guarantee their spot in the playoffs, but a loss will make their qualification uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Braves find themselves at the bottom of the standings. For them to make it to the playoffs, they must win their final league game. Moreover, they have to hope that the Hurricanes perform well against the Buffaloes, as that would increase their chances of securing a spot in the playoffs.

On that note, the following are three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain for your DB vs BB Dream11 team:

#3 Tim Seifert (DB) - 7.0 credits

Tim Seifert has undoubtedly been an exceptional opener for the Durban Qalandars.

He has consistently provided strong starts for his team and played crucial innings while chasing. With 226 runs in seven games, he has been in great form, averaging 37.66 and striking above 200.

Holding the top spot in the runs leaderboad, Seifert is a wise choice for captain or vice-captain of your DB vs BB Dream11 team.

#2 Hazratullah Zazai (DB) - 8.0 Credits

Hazratullah Zazai is another standout performer from the Qalandars when it comes to batting.

He's among the top five run-scorers of the tournament, with 197 runs. In the last game against the Hurricanes, he came agonisingly close to his first half-century, falling short by one run.

With an overall average of 33.10, Zazai has consistently delivered with the bat, making him a smart pick in your DB vs BB Dream11 team.

#1 Sikandar Raza (BB) - 9.0 credits

Sikandar Raza, the talented all-rounder, is showcasing his versatility and great form in the tournament.

In seven games, he has amassed an impressive tally of 206 runs at a commendable average of 34.33. With six wickets, including a best figure of 3-12, he has been effective in providing valuable breakthroughs for his team, too.

Given his remarkable all-round performances, Raza is the best captaincy pick for your DB vs BB Dream11 team.

