DB vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 19

The Durban Qalandars (DB) will take on the Bulawayo Braves (BB) in the 19th match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 27. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DB vs BB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Durban Qalandars have been in decent form in the tournament. They have won four of their seven matches and are currently in second spot in the points table. The Bulawayo Braves, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table and need a win in this match to climb up in the standings. Although they have not been very bad, the Braves have lost four of their seven matches.

The qualification chances to the next round are pretty much open for both teams and hence they will be giving it their all to win the match.

DB vs BB Match Details

The 19th Match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will be played on July 27 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match will commence at 8.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DB vs BB, Match 19, Zim Afro T10

Date and Time: July 27, 2023, Thursday; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

DB vs BB Probable Playing XIs

DB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DB Probable Playing XIs

Andre Fletcher, Tim Seifert (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, George Linde, Asif Ali, Craig Ervine (c), Clive Mandande, Brad Evans, D Dupavillon, Tendai Chatara, A Omarzai, and Mohammad Amir.

BB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

BB Probable Playing XI

Innocent Kaia, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Ben McDermott (wk), B Webster, K Herft, T Perera, T Maruma, A Turner, J Prestwidge, T Ahmed, and Patrick Dooley.

DB vs BB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert has done a good job in the tournament, opening the batting for his team. He has an average of 56.29 points per game in the tournament and looks like a pretty good choice from the wicketkeeper's section for this match.

Batter - Hazratullah Zazai

Batting in the top order, Hazratullah Zazai has looked in decent touch throughout the tournament. He has picked up 43.43 points on an average and also played a good knock in the last match. Zazai will be a very good choice from the batters category for the match.

All-rounder - Sikander Raza

Sikander Raza has been in great all-round form throughout the tournament. He is delivering for the team with both the bat and the ball and will be a prime pick for the match.

Bowler - Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed has been in good bowling form. In one of the games, he delivered an impactful performance and has been decent in the others. He will be a player you would not like to miss out for this match.

DB vs BB match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikander Raza

With the kind of form Sikander Raza is in, there should be no second thoughts about selecting him as the captain of the match. Raza will be the safest pick in the role for the match.

Hazratullah Zazai

Hazratullah Zazai has been doing a good job with the bat at the top of the order. His recent form also speaks in favor of making him either the captain or the vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for DB vs BB, Match 19

Andre Fletcher

Tim Seifert

Hazratullah Zazai

Sikander Raza

Taskin Ahmed

DB vs BB Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club might be a bit on the slower side but will be good for batting. Players who bat in the top order and can also contribute significantly with the ball will be great choices for the match.

DB vs BB Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Ben McDermott, Tim Seifert

Batters: Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Sikander Raza, B Webster, G Linde, B Evans

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Taskin Ahmed, Patrick Dooley

DB vs BB Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

