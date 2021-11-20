DB vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 5

The Delhi Bulls will be locking horns with Bangla Tigers in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on November 20th at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Bulls are off to a good start in this tournament having won their first game against the Warriors by six wickets. Gurbaz, Hafeez and Rutherford were key for the Bulls, who will now aim to recreate their previous performances and register another victory in this encounter.

Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers were beaten by Team Abu Dhabi in their opening match by 40 runs. They failed to leave an impression in both departments. However, Andre Fletcher, Hazratullah Zazai and Isuru Udana were the few positives for them in that game. The Tigers will now hope to improve their game and secure their first win of the season.

DB vs BT Probable Playing 11 Today

Delhi Bulls

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Shiraz Ahmed, Dwayne Bravo (C)

Bangla Tigers

Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis(C), Johnson Charles(WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Sabir Rao

Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers, Abu Dhabi T10 League

Date and Time: 20th November, 09.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium offers equal assistance to both aspects of the game. In the two games played here so far this season, we saw an even contest between the bat and the ball. A total in excess of 110 could prove to be a challenging one for the chasing side.

Today’s DB vs BT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: Fletcher is a destructive opening wicket-keeper batter for the Bangla Tigers. The West Indian has the ability to hit all around the park and his side will hope he can provide them with a quick start.

Batters

Faf du Plessis: Faf is one of the best T20 batters in the modern era and has from time to time displayed his potential to be a match winner. He couldn’t live up to the expectations in the previous game but is expected to score in today’s game owing to his magnificent run in the IPL 2021.

Sherfane Rutherford: Sherfane Rutherford's performance in the CPL 2021 was exceptional. He was amongst the top 10 scorers in the league and will be looking forward to continuing his form in this tournament.

All-rounders

Mohammad Hafeez: Hafeez is an experienced all-rounder for the Bulls who can rack up massive runs with his bat while also chipping in with a few overs. He has had a successful T20 World Cup campaign and will aim to carry on that momentum.

Benny Howell: Benny is another top pick and will be a safe option for the all-rounder category. He can score quick runs towards the end as well as contribute with the ball.

Bowlers

James Faulkner: Faulkner hasn't had much game time in the last two months but was in fantastic form in PSL 2021. His experience and ability to contain the batters with his subtle variations could prove to be effective in this game.

Dominic Drakes: Dominic also made an impression with his performances in the CPL 2021. He was brilliant with the ball as well and contributed occasionally with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in DB vs BT Dream11 prediction team

Isuru Udana: 63 points

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 57 points

Benny Howell: 56 points

Mohammad Hafeez: 53 points

Romario Shepherd: 47 points

Important stats for DB vs BT Dream11 prediction team

Isuru Udana: 1 match, 15 runs, 1 wicket

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 1 match, 30 runs

Mohammad Hafeez: 1 match, 31 runs

Benny Howell: 1 match, 15 runs, 1 wicket

Sherfane Rutherford: 1 match, 29 runs

DB vs BT Dream11 Prediction Today

DB vs BT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Hafeez, Isuru Udana, Benny Howell, Ravi Rampaul, James Faulkner, Dominic Drakes

Captain: Faf du Plessis Vice-Captain: Sherfane Rutherford

DB vs BT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Faf du Plessis, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Romario Shepherd, Benny Howell, Adil Rashid, James Faulkner, Dominic Drakes

Captain: Andre Fletcher Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee