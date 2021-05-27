DB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Krefeld match - May 28, 2021

In the second quarter-final match of the ECS T10 Krefeld tournament, Dusseldorf Blackcaps will take on Bayer Uerdingen Boosters at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Dusseldorf Blackcaps have lost just one match from the eight encounters they have played. They've topped the points table in Group B and qualified for the next stage of the tournament. The Blackcaps will aim to finish on top in their next knockout game in order to advance to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters had a pretty poor outing in the league stage with just two wins and six defeats in eight encounters. They were placed in fourth spot on the points table in Group A. It will be interesting to see how the Boosters line up against favorites Blackcaps.

Squads to choose from

Dusseldorf Blackcaps

Rahul Srinivas, Muhammad Raheel, Udit Saxena, Jamshed Khan, Kashif Shahab, Harman Singh, Jatin Masiwal, Sudipro Ray, Niraj Patel, Nilay Patel, Venkat Ganesan, Adithya Rao, Oascoroni Ahamed, Benjamin Das, Neeraj Sharma, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Vishal Malik, Praveen Ganesan, Tobias Brucklmeier, Sanil Bhatia.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Kumar Mahendran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan.

Probable Playing XIs

Dusseldorf Blackcaps

Rahul Srinivas(wk), Muhammad Raheel, Jamshed Khan, Kashif Shahab, Jatin Masiwal, Nilay Patel, Venkat Ganesan(c), Oascoroni Ahamed, Neeraj Sharma, Abdul majeed Ahmadzai, Sanil Bhatia

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters

Ahilan Ravinthran(wk), Aritharan Vaseekaran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kumar Mahendran(c), Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Janarthanam Mani, Sakeshkanth Indran, Sri Kanth Vaka

Match Details

Match: Dusseldorf Blackcaps vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, Second Quarter-Final

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 28th May, 2:30 PM

Pitch report

The Dusseldorf Blackcaps have found it pretty easy to bat on this wicket, thanks to their professional cricket experience. They have been placing the shots perfectly and picking up wickets by bowling good lines and lengths.

The first innings par score is 100-120 with the batting first teams having a good winning record on this surface.

ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DB vs BUB)

DB vs BUB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nilay Patel, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Oascoroni Ahamed, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kashif Shahab, Muhammad Raheel, Pakeetharan Praba, Venkat Ganesan, Abdul majeed Ahmadzai, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Neeraj Sharma

Captain: Kashif Shahab Vice-captain: Aritharan Vaseekaran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ahilan Ravinthran, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Oascoroni Ahamed, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kashif Shahab, Muhammad Raheel, Pakeetharan Praba, Kumar Mahendran, Abdul majeed Ahmadzai, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Sri Kanth Vaka

Captain: Ahilan Ravinthran Vice-captain: Muhammad Raheel