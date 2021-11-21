DB vs CB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Abu Dhabi T10 match - November 21st, 2021

Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves will lock horns in the seventh contest of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Delhi Bulls have hit the bullseye in both the encounters they have played so far in the tournament. They registered two big wins over the Northern Warriors and Bangla Tigers and are brimming with confidence.

With the business end of the tournament soon to hit, Delhi Bulls would love to stay in the scheme of things with a lot of talented and experienced players being a part of their XI.

Much will depend on Mohammad Hafeez and Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive hitting skills with the bat and the bowling of Ravi Rampaul and Dwayne Bravo.

Meanwhile, the highly-rated Chennai Braves faltered in their opening encounter against the Deccan Gladiators by 24 runs. There were a lot of expectations on the Dasun Shanaka-led team but they were dealt a huge blow with Yusuf Pathan’s injury during the match.

Chennai tried their best to reach the improbable target but there was not enough firepower in the end as Yusuf Pathan’s absence with the willow was clearly visible. They would love to have him back for the upcoming encounter.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DB vs CB contest.

#3 Mohammad Hafeez (DB)

New Zealand v Pakistan - T20 Game 1

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez opted out of his country's ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh to be a part of the T10 League.

He smacked a beautiful 31-run knock to steer his side to an amazing win over the Warriors. However, he couldn't replicate the same against Bangla Tigers.

As the tournament progresses, the wickets are expected to slow down and the spinners will come into the picture a lot. We can expect the veteran to roll his arm in one of the games and with his experience, he can pick up a few wickets as well.

#2 Sherfane Rutherford (DB)

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

An underestimated all-rounder currently going around in franchise T20 cricket, Sherfane Rutherford's knocks have helped the Delhi Bulls register two massive wins so far in the tournament.

Rutherford smacked a 29-run knock against the Warriors in the team's season opener and went on to play a 27-run knock against the Tigers. He is expected to bowl his slower deliveries in the upcoming games as well, which will turn out to be a bonus for the Bulls.

#1 Ravi Bopara (CB)

London Spirit Men v Trent Rockets Men - The Hundred

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara is one of the most underrated domestic cricketers. His slower deliveries with the ball and immaculate hitting in the middle and death overs are impressive and he has the ability to turn the game upside down in both departments.

Bopara smashed 51 runs at a brilliant strike rate in the team's season opener against the Deccan Gladiators but with the run rate creeping up, he couldn't stay for long and take the team over the line.

However, he is expected to come up with more impressive knocks in the upcoming games.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

