DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 7

The Delhi Bulls will take on the Chennai Braves in the seventh match of the Abu Dhabi T10 on November 21 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The Delhi Bulls kicked off their season with a bang, winning both of their matches. They beat Northern Warriors and Bangla Tigers by six wickets in their first two games, and now they'll try to win this game to make it three wins in a row.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Braves did not get off to the ideal of starts as they lost their first match of the season by 24 runs to the Deccan Gladiators. They will aim to make a comeback and try to get back on track by winning this game.

DB vs CB Probable Playing 11 Today

Delhi Bulls

Dwayne Bravo (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed

Chennai Braves

Dasun Shanaka (C), Muhammad Shahzad (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah

Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves, Abu Dhabi T10

Date and Time: November 21, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced one. We have seen an even contest between both aspects of the game. A target of approximately 120 will be a challenging one on this surface.

Today’s DB vs CB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah is a good option from the wicketkeeper section. He is steady with the bat and also contributes behind the stumps.

Batters

Sherfane Rutherford: Rutherford has carried on his form from the CPL. In two games, he has scored 56 runs and could be a key pick in this game.

Angelo Perera: Angelo was in sublime touch in the previous match, scoring 60 runs in just 29 deliveries. He is expected to deliver once again and play a match-winning role.

All-rounders

Romario Shepherd: Romario is a great bowling all-rounder. He hasn't had much chance to bat, but he's been decent with the ball, taking two wickets in two games.

Ravi Bopara: Ravi Bopara had a strong showing in the last match, scoring 51 runs at a quick pace. He is a talented all-rounder who is expected to perform well once again.

Bowlers

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid is one of the best leg spinners in world cricket and lived up to his expectations by picking up two wickets in the last game.

Munaf Patel: Munaf bowled decently in the previous match, picking up one wicket. He is a key bowler for his side and is expected to play a significant role in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in DB vs CB Dream11 prediction team

Sherfane Rutherford: 98 points

Angelo Perera: 97 points

Romario Shepherd: 96 points

Ravi Bopara: 90 points

Adil Rashid: 80 points

Important stats for DB vs CB Dream11 prediction team

Sherfane Rutherford: 2 matches, 56 runs

Angelo Perera: 1 match, 60 runs

Romario Shepherd: 2 matches, 2 wickets

Ravi Bopara: 1 match, 51 runs

Adil Rashid: 2 matches, 2 wickets

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sherfane Rutherford, Angelo Perera, Romario Shepherd, Ravi Bopara, Adil Rashid, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Shahzad, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Fazal Haq.

Captain: Ravi Bopara, Vice-Captain: Sherfane Rutherford

Fantasy Suggestion #2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sherfane Rutherford, Angelo Perera, Romario Shepherd, Ravi Bopara, Adil Rashid, Munaf Patel, Eoin Morgan, Yusuf Pathan, Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Drakes.

Captain: Angelo Perera, Vice Captain: Romario Shepherd.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar