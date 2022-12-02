DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 26

Delhi Bulls (DB) will take on the Chennai Braves (CB) in the 26th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, December 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DB vs CB Dream11 prediction.

Delhi Bulls are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They started their campaign with a win over the Northern Warriors before tying their second game against Team Abu Dhabi. Since then, they’ve lost four matches in a row. The Chennai Braves, meanwhile, have two wins and four losses from six matches.

DB vs CB, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

The 26th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 between Delhi Bulls and the Chennai Braves will be played on December 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DB vs CB, Match 26, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date & Time: December 2nd 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: JioCinema

DB vs CB Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has favored the batters, with the average first-innings score at the venue in the tournament being around 110 runs. Another high-scoring encounter is likely on the cards on Friday.

DB vs CB Form Guide (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022)

Delhi Bulls: L, L, L, L, T

The Chennai Braves: L, W, L, L, W

DB vs CB Probable Playing 11 today

Delhi Bulls team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Delhi Bulls Probable Playing XI: Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dwayne Bravo (c), Tim David, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Ayaan Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The Chennai Braves team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

The Chennai Braves Probable Playing XI: Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Carlos Brathwaite, James Fuller, Sikandar Raza (c), Ross Whiteley, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Olly Stone, Sam Cook, Adhitya Shetty, Patrick Dooley.

Today’s DB vs CB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Banton (6 matches, 155 runs)

Tom Banton has accumulated 155 runs in six outings at a strike rate of 170.32 in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

Top Batter Pick

Dawid Malan (6 matches, 84 runs)

Dawid Malan has mustered 84 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 135.48. He will be keen to play a big knock on Friday.

Top All-rounder Pick

James Fuller (6 matches, 84 runs, 3 wickets)

James Fuller has contributed nicely with both the bat and ball. He has scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 186.66 in addition to taking three wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Richard Gleeson (6 matches, 4 wickets)

Richard Gleeson has bowled well in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 10.41.

DB vs CB match captain and vice-captain choices

Carlos Brathwaite (6 matches, 137 runs, 6 wickets)

Carlos Brathwaite has been superb with both the bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 137 runs while striking at 201.47. He has also taken six wickets.

Tim David (6 matches, 199 runs)

Tim David has been in excellent touch with the bat. The Singapore-born batter has amassed 199 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 207.29 with the aid of 14 fours and 15 sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DB vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Carlos Brathwaite 137 runs & 6 wickets in 6 matches Tim David 199 runs in 6 matches James Fuller 84 runs & 3 wickets in 6 matches Tom Banton 155 runs in 6 matches Sikandar Raza 23 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches

DB vs CB match expert tips

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 has been a high-scoring tournament and the top-order batters will be key. Thus, the likes of Tom Banton, Rilee Rossouw, Dawid Malan and Tim David could be the ones to watch out for in the DB vs CB game.

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Dawid Malan, Tim David (vc)

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Sikandar Raza, James Fuller, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson, Patrick Dooley

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Dawid Malan (c), Daniel Lawrence, Tim David

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Sikandar Raza, James Fuller

Bowlers: Richard Gleeson, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Patrick Dooley

Poll : 0 votes