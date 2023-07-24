DB vs CTSA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 23, 2023

The Durban Qalandars(DB) will square off with the Cape Town Samp Army(CTSA) in the eleventh match of Zim Afro T10 2023 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday, July 24. The match is set to start at 08.30 pm IST.

The Durban Qalandars and Cape Town Samp Army are currently the top-performing teams in the Zim Afro T10 2023 tournament, with both teams securing three victories out of four matches played.

In their most recent game, the Qalandars emerged victorious against the Bulawayo Braves, while the Samp Army clinched their third consecutive win by defeating Joburg Buffaloes with a convincing seven-wicket margin.

On that note here are three players you can opt for as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming DB vs CTSA Dream11 match.

#3 Hazratullah Zazai (DQ) - 8.0 credits

Afghanistan v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Afghanistan-born Hazratullah Zazai opens for Durban Qalandars along with Tim Siefert. He has been a vital player in the top order, consistently providing strong starts for his team. With a total of 103 runs in the Zim Afro T10 2023, he currently holds third position in the list of highest run-scorers.

With an impressive average of 34.33, Zazai would be a smart choice for the captain/vice-captain of your DB vs CTSA Dream11 teams.

#2 Tim Seifert (DQ) - 7.0 credits

Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter

Another player in top form is Tim Seifert, the talented wicketkeeper-batter from New Zealand. He has been in sensational touch, leading the run-scoring charts with 171 runs, including a superb 71* in the third game against the Harare Hurricanes.

With an average of over 50 in the ongoing tournament, Seifert presents a wise option for the captain/vice-captain in your DB vs CTSA Dream11 team.

#1 Tadiwanashe Marumani (CTSA) - 7.5 credits

Image Credits: Samp Army Twitter

Cape Town Samp Army’s Tadiwanashe Marumani, a formidable T10 batter began the league batting in the lower-middle order, but now forms a strong opening partnership with Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Currently, he stands second in the list of top run-scorers in the tournament, making him an excellent choice as a trump card for the captain.

With a noteworthy tally of 478 runs in 11 T10 matches, which includes five half-centuries, Marumani boasts a remarkable average of 53.11.

